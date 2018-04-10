Premium Title, a provider of title and escrow services and a member of the Altisource Portfolio Solutions family of companies, is set to expand to four new states.

The company announced Tuesday that it secured escrow licensing in Idaho, New Mexico, Oregon, and Washington, which allows the company to begin offering services in those states.

According to the company, Premium Title can now provide clients with direct title/settlement services in 45 states, along with the District of Columbia.

The company issues title insurance and performs closings for refinance, reverse mortgage, home equity line of credit transactions, real estate-owned and non-default purchase and sale transactions, and bulk single-family purchases and refinances.

“We are dedicated to delivering a scalable suite of title and escrow services that help our customers drive efficiency, responsiveness and process controls required in today’s competitive market,” said James Weld, president of Premium Title.

“Securing our licenses in these additional states is a milestone for Premium Title,” Weld added. “It enables us to provide greater access — on a national scale — to the services customers need to help expedite the closing process and accelerate business growth.”