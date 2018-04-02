It’s finally here! HousingWire editors pored over hundreds of applicants and scored each entry to arrive at a consensus on the final list of 100 firms, based on the information provided in the entry and additional research.
And here are the winners; the top tech firms in the mortgage finance space. We proudly give you the 2018 HW TECH100. This program recognizes the leading technology and software companies – from companies with a single offering to companies that may house ten or more different software platforms.
Specifically, this year’s Tech100 features a much more expansive landscape than ever before. Applicants include heavy hitters and innovative disruptors. Even new tech players in the blockchain space are joining the party now. Other exciting developments can be seen on the identity-protection and fraud-prevention sides. But make no mistake, the name of the game in tech, these days, is lending, lending, lending.
