It’s finally here! HousingWire editors pored over hundreds of applicants and scored each entry to arrive at a consensus on the final list of 100 firms, based on the information provided in the entry and additional research.

Sponsor Content

And here are the winners; the top tech firms in the mortgage finance space. We proudly give you the 2018 HW TECH100. This program recognizes the leading technology and software companies – from companies with a single offering to companies that may house ten or more different software platforms.

Specifically, this year’s Tech100 features a much more expansive landscape than ever before. Applicants include heavy hitters and innovative disruptors. Even new tech players in the blockchain space are joining the party now. Other exciting developments can be seen on the identity-protection and fraud-prevention sides. But make no mistake, the name of the game in tech, these days, is lending, lending, lending.

Access Business Technologies

Advanced Data Corporation

Agent Inbox

Alterra Home Loans

Approved

Arch MI

ARMCO

Asurity Technologies

ATTOM Data Solutions

Auction.com

BankLabs

Bestborn Business Solutions

Better Mortgage

Black Knight Inc.

Blend

Blue Sage

Built Technologies

Calyx Software

Capsilon Corporation

Carrington

Cenlar FSB

CertifID

Clarifire

Clarocity

Class Appraisal

Clear Capital

ClosingCorp

Cloudvirga

ComplianceTech

Contactually

CoreLogic

Covered

Credit Data Solutions

Divvy Homes

DocMagic

Docutech

Ellie Mae

Envoy Mortgage

eOriginal Inc.

Ephesoft

Epiq

Equator

Exceleras

EXOS Technologies

Factom

Fannie Mae

FICS

Finastra

Finicity

First American Mortgage Solutions

Floify

Freddie Mac

Genworth MI

Homevibe

HouseCanary

Ignite Integration Solutions

Informative Research

Insellerate

Land Gorilla

LBA Ware

LCS

LendingHome

LoanCare

loanDepot

LoanLogics Inc.

Matic

Maxwell

MortgageHippo

Morty

NestApple

NextDeal

Notarize

OpenProperty

Optimal Blue

PeerStreet

PerfectLO.com

PromonTech

Quandis Inc.

Realeflow

Red Bell Real Estate Services

Remine

ReverseVision

Roofstock

RynohLive (Segin Systems)

Secured Legal Services Group

SimpleNexus

Simplifile

StreamLoan

Street Resource Group

Sutherland

TMS

Total Expert

ValueLink Software

ValuTrac Software Inc.

Vendorly

Ventanex

Veros Real Estate Solutions

Westcor Specialty

Whiteboard Mortgage Software

Xome