Earlier this year, Angel Oak Capital Advisors, an investment management firm that specializes in mortgage credit, raised $291 million to invest in mortgages that don’t fit inside the Qualified Mortgage box.

Now, the company is tasking Namit Sinha with managing its non-QM investments.

Angel Oak announced this week that it is hiring Sinha to serve as the company’s head of mortgage strategies.

Sponsor Content

In this role, Sinha will focus on managing non-QM investments for Angel Oak, as well as looking at opportunities in other areas such as prime jumbo mortgages, re-performing loan strategies and mortgage servicing rights.

Sinha brings 15 years of fixed income experience to his new role with Angel Oak.

Before joining Angel Oak, Sinha worked for roughly four years as a senior vice president at Canyon Capital, where he established the firm’s residential loan trading business and also covered its structured credit operations.

Earlier in his career, Sinha worked at Nomura Securities as the company’s executive director of mortgage trading, where he specialized in the acquisition and financing of non-performing loans, RPLs, non-QM and prime jumbo loans.

Sinha also spent time at Lehman Brothers and Barclays as a non-agency whole loan trader.

“As we grow our expertise in all forms of mortgage credit, we expect Namit’s experience and leadership to drive future strategies that provide the best value proposition to our clients,” Angel Oak Co-CEO and Chief Investment Officer Sreeni Prabhu said. “Namit’s experience and deep understanding of mortgage credit will bolster our efforts to become the preeminent leader in the mortgage credit space.”