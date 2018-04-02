Westcor Specialty

Lending, Real Estate

Sponsor Content

Westcor Specialty is the technology arm of Westcor Land Title Insurance Company. Westcor Specialty works to identify ways Westor can bring innovation to marketplace participants outside of its traditional title insurance products and services. Westcor Specialty creates new products and services, focusing on new and emerging segments of the marketplace.

One member of Westcor Specialty’s portfolio of companies is Closepin, which provides a cloud-based, automated closing agent compliance validation platform for a lender’s closing agent network. Closepin reduces risk for lenders, creates market exposure for closing agents, and provides a searchable closing agent database for consumers, real estate agents, and loan officers. The platform offers a compliance certificate to the lender, rate and fee comparisons to consumers, as well as enhanced lender visibility for title agents.

closepin.com