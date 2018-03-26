Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, the mortgage insurance subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, has a new person in charge of keeping its information safe.

MGIC announced recently that it hired Sean Valcamp as vice president – chief information security officer.

Valcamp comes to MGIC from Avnet, where he served as the company’s global security leader for more than 11 years before becoming the company’s first chief information security officer in 2015.

“Sean will be a great fit in his role at MGIC,” said Greg Chi, MGIC’s senior vice president information services and chief information officer.

“His leadership credentials and wealth of experience in information risk management and governance practices make him a valuable addition to our team as we support MGIC's ongoing growth,” Chi added. “I am delighted to welcome Sean to the company.”