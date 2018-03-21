Digital mortgage point-of-sale software provider Cloudvirga announced this week the launch of a new mobile application that enables real estate agents to collaborate and connect with mortgage loan officers.



Cloudvirga is offering the application as a white-label add-on service to its solution, Mortgage Platform. The company will be able to implement custom client branding and information to the app and publish the company’s app to application marketplaces, such as Google Play and Apple’s App Store, the company said.

The app, which will be widely available in late April, gives real estate agents the ability to check a loan’s status, view and send pre-approval letters and upload purchase contracts. Real estate agents can also use the app to share leads with loan officers, the company explained.

“Cloudvirga’s new mobile app deepens the collaboration between loan officers and real estate agents, which is critical to success in today’s purchase-driven market,” said Cloudvirga Co-founder Kyle Kamrooz. “Agents and loan officers now have access to our digital mortgage platform via a native mobile app that is both easy to use and incredibly powerful.”