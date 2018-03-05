LenderClose, a web-based platform which provides credit unions and community banks with real estate technology, products and solutions, announced Tuesday it hired Brian Storey as its new vice president of business development.

Storey joins LenderClose from TMG Financial Services, where he served as relationship manager. During his time here, he managed a $100 million credit card portfolio, and serviced credit unions and banks across the U.S.

In his new role at LenderClose, Storey will be responsible for leading the sales and business development team as he uses his industry expertise to work with financial institutions and streamline their lending process.

“Brian's positive attitude and passion for helping others succeed is energizing,” LenderLive Founder and CEO Omar Jordan said. “HIs history of building relationships and setting and exceeding goals make him a perfect fit. I am thrilled to welcome Brian to our team.”

Before working at TMGFS, Storey worked at two fortune 500 companies including the Principal Financial Group as treasury relationship manager and S&P Global as data development manager.

“Brian drove incredible results through our partners at TMGFS,” LenderClose Chief Operating Officer Ben Rempe said. “His focus on accountability and shared responsibility for success created strong and growing partnerships.”

“I cannot imagine a better representative for LenderClose and our partners, and am excited to see what Brian does as an advocate for community financial institutions in the future,” Rempe said.