Guess who's back in the headlines again?

The Real Deal reports that the most infamous foreclosure attorney in the state of Florida, David J. Stern, just unloaded his Miami condo for a pretty penny.

The article states: "Former “foreclosure king” David Stern just sold his South Beach condo for $14.8 million, marking one of the top condo sales this year. The deal closed on Thursday."

Sponsor Content

Some history: Back in 2013, the defunct Law Offices of David J. Stern entered into a settlement agreement with Freddie Mac, ending a two-year legal battle between the foreclosure firm and the government-sponsored enterprise over outstanding fees. Stern's firm handled hundred of thousands of foreclosures in the state.

Freddie Mac first took issue with the Stern firm in late 2010 when they and major mortgage servicers quickly dumped the firm in the midst of an attorney general investigation into foreclosure practices at several Florida default services firms and a scandal over the robo-signing of foreclosure affidavits.

Stern gave up his license later that year.