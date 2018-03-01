When Facebook launched its Initial Public Offering, the CEO of Veros, Darius Bozorgi, joked that his wife used the social media platform so often, he felt obliged to invest. This was during his opening remarks at the Predictive Methods Conference in Laguna Beach, Calif., back in June 2012. The Facebook stock price opened at $38, but was falling rapidly as Bozorgi was speaking.

By any measure, his Facebook investment certainly proved to be a sound decision, as it now trades above $130 per share, but the industry he works in faced upheaval at the time. But, just as the wizened Facebook investors may tell you, “good things come to those who wait.”

Marianne Sullivan, senior vice president of credit portfolio strategy underwriting and pricing for Fannie Mae, used her time at that conference to espouse the advent of the eMortgage, a technological feat seemingly unreachable at the time. Now, six years later, digital mortgages are expected by many potential first-time homebuyers.

Valuations, to put it kindly, are hardly keeping pace. And here’s why.

Sitting across from me at that conference was an individual from the Appraisal Institute and I asked him if he felt tech could solve the problems facing the valuations industry. He replied frankly, “Our problem is with individuals, not with processes,” which is no less true today. The only difference is, at the time, I took his comment on “individuals” to be implicitly directed at “appraisers.” And for years, that sentence guided my view on the valuation industry:

appraisers are the ones with the problem.

THE STORY SO FAR

Jonathan Miller is president and CEO of Miller Samuel Inc., a real estate appraisal and consulting firm he co-founded in 1986. He is a state-certified real estate appraiser in New York and Connecticut, performing court testimony as an expert witness in various local, state and federal courts.

In his spare time, Miller keeps me apprised on the valuations industry from a boots-on-the-ground perspective. He has done more to proactively educate me on the trials and tribulations of those who work in the valuations industry than anyone else. However, he falls squarely on the side of the appraisers and once took HousingWire to task for suggesting there is a so-called appraiser shortage in the valuations industry.

Blaming appraisers, he argues, is an easy way out when judging the challenges in the valuations business.

Writing in HousingWire last year, Miller put it this way:

We haven’t been very good at speaking up for ourselves, so other industries stepped in long ago and did it for us. I’ve characterized us as ‘lone wolves’ who don’t have anyone representing us. Sure we have some trade groups, but they are no match for the lobbying juggernauts behind real estate agents, appraisal management companies, GSEs and the mortgage banking industry.

Speaking to me by phone from his office in New York City, Miller filled me in on what has changed since that blog was written. “2017 was a big year for valuation, mainly with the emergence of a grassroots movement for appraisers to join together to influence the overall direction of the industry,” Miller said.

It appears the Appraisal Institute is falling somewhat out of favor and appraisers are taking matters into their own hands. They want change and they’re using social media tools to demand it more and more.

“Some lessons from the housing bubble have not yet been learned. HVCC and Dodd-Frank all damaged the valuations industry and we continue to fight a perception problem. We still need to convince others about what it is we do and the value we bring,” Miller added.

And he’s not alone in that opinion.

“To better address the challenges we all face, we must develop a greater sense of empathy for our counterparts in the industry,” said Kevin Marshall, president and co-founder of Clear Capital. “We should rise above finger pointing and instead invent new tools and processes to lift all boats.”

The current environment of deregulation isn’t helping, Miller argues. The idea that federal regulation is becoming more lax may be emboldening nationals lenders to push the envelope more on what fees they are willing to pay appraisal management companies to commission appraisals.

But while appraisers fight state boards for what they say is a fairer fee structure, the federal law remains ambiguous: Under current law, mortgage lenders are required to compensate property appraisers at a “customary and reasonable” rate for performing appraisal services.

Ask someone in the valuations industry what a “customary and reasonable” rate is for an appraisal and the response varies depending on where you sit in the valuations industry.

“All appraiser experiences aren’t created equal,” said First American President Kevin Wall. “Some appraisers work directly with lenders, while others work with AMCs. Some work independently, while others work as staff appraisers for a firm. So, if you ask them about their experience in the business, you’re bound to get different answers.”

Clear Capital’s Marshall said the ambiguity of appraiser compensation is harmful for everyone, especially those whom they ultimately seek to serve — the potential homeowner.

“Too many borrowers are let down by the appraisal process and too many appraisers are being asked to do more for less money — we should continue to bring technology and process solutions to market that help everyone work more efficiently,” Marshall said.