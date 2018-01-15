The fight over leadership of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is far from over as, once again, the case heads to court.

Last week, a federal judge ruled that President Donald Trump has the authority to name the acting director of the CFPB. This was the second ruling in two months, both leaving CFPB Acting Director Mick Mulvaney in leadership.

Back in November, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, who was appointed by Trump, ruled in favor of the Trump administration.

Just before former Cordray stepped down in November, he promoted Leandra English from chief of staff to deputy director, which positioned her to take over as acting director upon Cordray’s departure.

But the Trump administration fought back against Cordray’s chosen line of succession and installed Mulvaney, who frequently criticized the agency while serving in Congress, as acting director.

While Trump has won every battle over the position in the courts so far, English continues to fight back. Just two days after a judge once again sided with Mulvaney, English filed an appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. She also requested an expedited view of her case.

“Until the full judicial process has run its course, the bureau’s employees, the companies it regulates, and millions of American consumers will continue to suffer under a cloud of disruptive legal uncertainty,” wrote English’s legal team, led by Deepak Gupta, according to an article by Yuka Hayashi for The Wall Street Journal.

