Freddie Mac announced today that Jacqueline Welch will lead the company’s human resources, diversity and inclusion division and serve as its chief diversity officer.

In her expanded role as senior vice president of HRDI and CDO, Welch will be a member of the company's senior operating committee and will report directly to CEO Donald Layton, the company said in a release.

"We're very excited to have Jacqui succeed to the leadership of our HRDI division and serve as our CDO," said Layton. "She is the right person at the right time to help Freddie Mac improve the quality and diversity of our workforce and the culture in which we operate."

Welch joined Freddie Mac in December 2016 and brings more than 20 years of experience in HR strategy and execution to the company. Prior to Freddie Mac, she served as senior vice president of international human resources for Turner Broadcasting. As the head of HR, Welch will be responsible for all department functions, including performance management, compensation, and learning and development. In her role as chief diversity officer, Welch will lead Freddie Mac's diversity and inclusion strategy for its workforce and supplier diversity programs, as well as across business activities, the company said.

"I firmly believe that a company is only as good as its people, and Freddie Mac is no different," said Welch. "So it's vitally important that we enable our diverse perspectives to drive the execution of the company's top goals of building a better company and a better housing finance system. I'm excited by the work that Freddie Mac has already done to foster an organizational culture that competes and wins, and I'm ready to push that strategy forward."