Sales Benchmark Index, a Dallas-based management consulting firm specializing in sales and marketing, announced today that Matt Slonaker is joining the company as principal and managing director of financial services.

In this newly created role, Slonaker is tasked with leading the expansion of SBI’s management consulting practice in the financial services industry.

Specifically, Slonaker will focus on conducting in-depth research and employing practices and methods that will improve corporate, sales and marketing strategies, product delivery, and service pricing on behalf of the company’s financial services clients, the company said in a release.

Slonaker brings more than 25 years of experience in the financial industry to SBI.

Slonaker comes to SBI from Chronos Solutions, was where he as executive vice president of sales and marketing. In this role, he was responsible for re-engineering the sales and marketing platform for the firm.

Earlier in his career, Slonaker held executive level leadership positions at Solutionstar and Carrington Holdings.

SBI CEO Matt Sharrers said that the company is “excited” that Slonaker is joining the SBI team to lead the company’s expansion within the financial services industry.

“Matt Slonaker has a proven track record of building revenue and developing successful programs within challenging environments,” SBI Partner Scott Gruher said.

“His extensive experience in operational and information technology roles and in sales over the last decade will make him an amazing asset to our firm, as well as to the clients he’ll help us serve,” Gruher added. “I’ve enjoyed seeing the daily passion Matt is bringing to our team. He’s comfortable being uncomfortable and that’s a key asset or trait to have in our field of management consulting.”

Slonaker said that he is familiar with SBI’s business and looks forward to the opportunity.

“I believe in what our team at SBI brings to our clients, as I have utilized their team, research, and services for the last eight years. I would not have been as successful or achieved so much success with my teams if I had not leveraged the talent at SBI,” Slonaker said.

“I’ve been leveraging SBI’s methodologies to help firms across many industry verticals achieve their revenue and operational goals for more than a decade and, for this reason, I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join the SBI team and work with Matt Sharrers, Scott Gruher and the rest of our advisors,” Slonaker continued. “I’m joining a team that has passion and brings it every day to share their insight and methods with chief executives, sales leaders and marketing executives.”