Dart Appraisal, a nationwide appraisal management company, announced recently that it hired Christie Visconti as vice president of finance.

In this role, Visconti will oversee the company’s finance, accounting and human resource operations.

Visconti brings more than 10 years of experience to the role, having most recently served as finance manager/controller for MB Technologies' US division.

Earlier in her career, Visconti worked at Magna Powertrain.

“Christie’s demonstrated ability in accounting, finance and human resources, combined with her positive leadership style, make her an incredible asset to Dart Appraisal,” Michael Dresden, president of Dart Appraisal, said.

“Strong financial leadership is a key element of any company, and I’m confident Christie’s expertise and experience will be a true benefit to Dart as we continue to grow,” Dresden added. I’m thrilled to welcome her to the team.”