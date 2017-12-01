During his 14 years at JPMorgan Chase, Mike Weinbach has led teams throughout the firm, giving him broad company-wide experience. Before being named to his current role as CEO of Chase Home Lending in 2015, he ran sales, finance, and operations organizations across Consumer Banking, Business Banking, Auto Finance and Mortgage Servicing.

Weinbach has built a reputation among his colleagues for a relentless focus on his team members and the customers they serve. After a difficult period for employee morale following the housing crisis, Weinbach and his team have made great strides in improving internal culture and employee experience. Weinbach puts a premium on employee engagement and morale, visiting teams during his summer roadshow tour, holding roundtables with front-line employees and encouraging local teams to host teambuilding and cultural events.

Weinbach’s passion for helping families achieve their homeownership dreams is evident. He works to inspire his team to take pride in their role helping families, put the customer first in everything they do and go the extra mile to provide a great experience. It’s the right thing to do for the customer, and for the company.

As the mortgage market becomes increasingly digital, Weinbach is overseeing the continued development of Chase Home Lending’s digital mortgage experience. Earlier this year, the bank announced plans to launch a digital, self-serve mortgage platform. In collaboration with Roostify, a fintech mortgage technology provider, the platform is designed to provide an improved, streamlined customer experience through enhanced mobile accessibility, digital updates, eSign capabilities and direct interactions with Chase mortgage professionals.

What’s the secret to your success?

“Set the right strategy. Build the right team. Help them succeed.”