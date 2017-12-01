In the last year, Dave Sims, Floify’s founder and CEO, has continued to be a leader and visionary within the mortgage lending industry. Through tireless dedication, and a head-down and work-hard approach, Sims successfully continues to bridge the gap between technology and the needs of loan officers, mortgage lenders and the borrowers they serve.

As a veteran software engineer, licensed loan officer and former mortgage borrower, Sims has taken his and countless other consumers’ personal frustrations with the loan process and grown Floify into the leading mortgage automation solution of top-producing mortgage professionals. Since Floify’s launch in 2013, Sims has developed Floify from a simple customer-funded concept into a robust mortgage automation platform that now supports more than 200,000 users via Floify’s mobile and cloud-based SaaS solutions.

Building upon these accomplishments, Sims continues to be a thought-leader in the mortgage lending space by establishing and growing strategic partnerships that further enhance the lender-borrower experience. Sims continues to innovate by expanding his solution’s unique App Store framework, which allows third-party developers and technology vendors to seamlessly integrate with the Floify platform.

Today, Floify users report being able to close loans an average of eight times faster, increase their annual loan volume by more than 11% without adding additional staff, and reduce their workload by up to five hours per loan while maintaining existing volume – all while dramatically improving lender-borrower communication and satisfaction.

What has been your secret to success?

“The secret to success in my businesses has been in our hiring strategy. Making sure a new employee is the right fit within our company’s unique culture is important to us.”