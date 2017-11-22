Land Home Financial Services named Miriam Sittenfeld as its new vice president of strategic business initiatives.

A mortgage industry veteran, Sittenfeld will lead development, set priorities, and monitor performance across key companywide projects.

Most recently, Sittenfeld worked at PMI Mortgage Insurance Co where she worked for over a decade in various executives and management roles, most notably as vice president, servicing, customer relations and loss mitigation.

“Miriam brings a wealth of information technology, project management and mortgage experience with her to Land Home,” said Brad Waite, president and CEO at Land Home.

“Her experience combined with her vast knowledge and expertise will play a key role in answering the evolving needs for our products and services in the communities we serve across the country,” continued Waite.