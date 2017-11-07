The National Association of Realtors penned a letter Monday urging Congress to pass its Flood Reform Act, approving the key changes recently made to the bill.

NAR’s letter urged members of Congress to pass H.R. 2874, The 21st Century Flood Reform Act and its key changes made since the Financial Services Committee mark up. The bill would reform and reauthorize the National Flood Insurance Program.

According to the FEMA’s website, “The National Flood Insurance Program aims to reduce the impact of flooding on private and public structures. It does so by providing affordable insurance to property owners and by encouraging communities to adopt and enforce floodplain management regulations.”

Originally established in 1968, President Donald Trump on Friday passed a three-month extension for the program, which was set to expire on Sept. 30, 2017, in hopes that Congress would comes up with a long-term financial solution for the program. The program is now set to expire on Dec. 8, 2017.

In September, the Congressional Budget Office, a nonpartisan analysis for the U.S. Congress, calculated the costs of one of the main bills in the running to update the program and found that the bill would reduce direct spending by $187 million.

NAR’s letter gave several key points the new bill would accomplish, if passed:

Reauthorize the NFIP for 5 years

Authorize $1 billion to elevate, buyout or mitigate high risk properties

Cap flood insurance premiums at $10,000 per year for homeowners

Double increased cost of compliance coverage and allow access prior to floods

Remove hurdles to the private flood insurance market which often offers better coverage at lower cost than the NFIP

Provide for community flood maps and streamline the process of appeal

Better align NFIP rates to risk particularly for inland and lower value properties

Improve the claims process in light of Superstorm Sandy

Address the repeatedly flooding properties that account for 2% of NFIP policies but 25% of the claim payments

Strengthen the overall solvency of the program in the future

From the letter: