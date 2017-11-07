With 2018 almost here, the National Association of Realtors unveiled its new leadership team for the upcoming year.

The association named Elizabeth Mendenhall, a sixth generation Realtor from Columbia, Missouri, as 2018 president of the association during the Realtor conference and expo in Chicago.

Previously, Mendenhall was NAR's 2017 president-elect and 2016 first vice president.

Mendenhall will replace current President William Brown, who will move to 2018 immediate past president.

She brings 20 years of Realtor experience to the position and is currently the CEO of RE/MAX Boone Realty.

She chaired NAR's Strategic Planning Committee in 2012, served as vice president of committees in 2011 and was the NAR liaison to association leadership in 2008.

In addition to this, in 2010, Mendenhall served as president of Missouri Realtors, and in 2003, she was elected president of the Columbia Board of Realtors.

NAR also named John Smaby, who is a second-generation Realtor, as 2018 NAR president-elect. Smaby has been in the industry for 38 years and is a broker at Edina Realty in Edina, Minnesota.

Meanwhile, NAR selected Vince Malta as 2018 first vice president. He is a third-generation Realtor and CEO and broker of Malta & Co. Inc. in San Francisco.

Other top positions include:

Thomas Riley, a Realtor from Bedford, New Hampshire, named 2018 NAR treasurer.

Colleen Badagliacco, a broker/associate for Legacy Real Estate & Associates , tapped as 2018 NAR vice president, association affairs.

Kenny Parcell, a director of business development for Equity Real Estate, selected to be 2018 NAR vice president, government affairs.

The group (expect Brown) is all pictured in the photo below. (Back row: Riley, Mendenhall, Smaby. Front row: Parcell, Badagliacco and Malta.)