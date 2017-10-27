Lending

Ellie Mae locks in strong third quarter amid Velocify acquisition

Revenue jumps 7% from 2016

October 27, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Ellie Mae financial earnings Jonathan Corr Velocify
money

Ellie Mae’s third-quarter earnings are in, posting a strong quarter that ended with the major acquisition of Velocify, a sales acceleration platform.

According to the results, total revenue for the third quarter of 2017 increased to $107 million, up from $100.4 million for the third quarter of 2016.

Net income for the third quarter of 2017 came in at $14.5 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to $13.8 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2016.

Additionally, adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2017 was $37.6 million, compared to $37.1 million for the third quarter of 2016.

“We delivered strong third quarter results with better than expected revenue and adjusted EBITDA,” said Jonathan Corr, president and CEO of Ellie Mae. “Seat bookings of 8,100 were also solid despite a tough quarter in which some of our customers were affected by devastating hurricanes in two of our major markets.”

The big news for the mortgage technology came right as the third quarter wrapped up.

Act the beginning of October, Ellie Mae officially announced it completed its previously announced acquisition of Velocify. HousingWire recognized both Ellie Mae and Velocify in the 2017 HW Tech100 awards

However, the deal closed after the fourth quarter rather than in the third quarter, meaning some of the financial impact of the acquisition won’t happen until next quarter.  

Ellie Mae included a fourth quarter financial outlook in its report, noting that revenue is expected to be in the range of $107 million to $109 million. Net income is expected to be in the range of a $1 million loss to $1.0 million, or $0.03 per basic share loss to $0.03 per diluted share, which reflects amortization of intangibles and integration costs related to the Velocify acquisition.

“With this acquisition, we see a tremendous opportunity for our customers to drive better lead optimization and for us to further our goal of fully automating the mortgage process,” said Corr.

“We believe the acquisition helps us accelerate our delivery of the front end digital experience combined with Encompass CRM and Consumer Connect,” he continued. “This also introduces a key opportunity for us to drive more long-term value and increased revenue per loan with both new and existing customers.”

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Ellie Mae finalizes acquisition of Velocify; will "automate everything automatable"

Ellie Mae to buy Velocify for $128 million

Ellie Mae posts first $100 million revenue quarter

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

[Video] MBA chairman on trade group's top 3 priorities for next year

[Video] HousingWire Rising Star gives her tips on how to recruit the best mortgage people

Is SoFi looking to be acquired? Held talks with Charles Schwab

Realogy CEO announces retirement, names replacement

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?