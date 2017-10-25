[Video] MBA chief economist on what to watch for in mortgage lending in 2018

With next year almost here, the Mortgage Bankers Association gave their annual forecast on what they predict to happen in 2018 and beyond.

MBA’s Mike Fratantoni, chief economist and senior vice president of research and technology, took a break during the association’s annual convention and expo in Denver to sit down and chat with HousingWire about the forecast.

Fratantoni broke down the highlights of the MBA’s forecast, which was given in more detail during this session.

As a spoiler alert, lenders can expect the trend they’ve been seeing the last several years to continue.

Fratantoni also touches on what’s driving the mortgage market, the positives for 2018 and the likelihood on another refinance wave ever happening.

Check it all out in the video above.