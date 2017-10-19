Real Estate

Rental listing service reports Baby Boomers leaving homeownership in droves

Boomer renting population surges 28%

October 19, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Baby Boomer Rentcafe renters Suburb
retirement house

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that it is actually not Millennials who are pouring into the rental market, but Baby Boomers, according got the latest report from RENTCafé, a nationwide internet listing service that enables renters to find apartments and houses for rent throughout the U.S.

As it turns out, Baby Boomers are entering the renter market in droves. The latest trend in renting is seniors aged 55 or older, highly educated and with no children living at home. In other words, empty nesters.

The report explains it is unclear why Baby Boomers are suddenly turning to renting, but some factors could include a change in lifestyle, consequences of the housing crash or an inability to downsize due to lack of affordable homes.

Just how many Boomers are embracing the renter lifestyle? From 2009 to 2015, the percentage of the renting population over 55 years surged 28%. For comparison, the increase of rental households for those ages 34 or younger during that same period was 3%.

The interactive chart below shows the increase for in rental population from 2009 to 2015 by age group, education and family type.

 

Nationwide, senior renter households jumped by nearly 2.5 million from 2009 to 2015, the largest increase of any age group. Millennials saw an increase of just over 500,000 renters, the chart below shows.

 

But as Baby Boomers downsize, they are still sticking with their suburban lifestyle. While the Urban areas did see an increase in renters aged 55 and older, the largest spike was seen in the suburbs.

 

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

More Baby Boomers abandon the American Dream

The Great Baby Boomer Retirement Plan: Downsize your life

Fannie Mae: Boomers won’t own their home free and clear before retirement

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

HUD offers disaster relief to California wildfire victims

Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates slip after 2 weeks of increases

BB&T residential mortgage loans “decreases as planned” in Q3

MGIC reports strong earnings increase in third quarter

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?