Investments

Wells Fargo to pay $3.4 million over investment sales practices

FINRA orders bank to pay impacted customers

October 16, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS exchange-traded products Financial Industry Regulatory Authority FINRA Wells Fargo Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network Wells Fargo Clearing Services
judge gavel money

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ordered Wells Fargo Clearing Services and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network to pay more than $3.4 million in restitution to affected customers over faulty sales practices.

Separate from its fake accounts scandal announced back in September 2016, FINRA said Wells Fargo broker-dealers made unsuitable recommendations of volatility-linked exchange-traded products (ETPs) and related supervisory failures.

“FINRA seeks restitution when customers have been harmed by a member firm’s misconduct,” stated Susan Schroeder, executive vice president of FINRA’s Department of Enforcement. “We also credit firms that proactively detect and correct issues prior to detection by FINRA, as Wells Fargo did in this matter.”

The announcement alleged that from July 1, 2010 to May 1, 2012, certain Wells Fargo registered representatives recommended volatility-linked ETPs without fully understanding their risks and features.

Given the complexities of volatility-linked ETPs, they can be misunderstood and improperly sold by registered representatives, FINRA said.

In this case, FINRA found that certain Wells Fargo representatives mistakenly believed that the products could be used as a long-term hedge on their customers’ equity positions in the event of a market downturn. But this is not the case, and in fact, they are generally short-term trading products.

FINRA stated that in May 2012, Wells Fargo took remedial action to correct its supervisory deficiencies. This was before detection by FINRA and around the time that the firm was fined for similar violations relating to sales of leveraged and inverse ETPs.

FINRA noted that while Wells Fargo neither admitted nor denied the charges in the settlement, the bank consented to the entry of FINRA’s findings.

In a statement provided to HousingWire, a Wells Fargo spokesperson said the company made "significant changes" to its operations since the time period in question.

“Wells Fargo has settled claims with FINRA related to the sale and supervision of certain volatility-linked exchange-traded products purchased in conservative investment accounts between July 2010 and May 2012,” the Wells Fargo spokesperson said. “We are committed to helping our clients achieve their investment goals through advice that is regularly reviewed and aligned to their objectives and risk tolerances. In cooperating fully with FINRA, we have made significant policy and supervision changes, including the discontinuation of the ETPs in focus.”

Wells Fargo has faced heightened scrutiny of its sales practices ever since the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau levied a $100 million fine against it in September 2016 for the "widespread unlawful" practices of employees who opened more than 2 million fake accounts to get sales bonuses.

Since that time, Wells Fargo has also been accused of making unauthorized changes to home loans held by customers in bankruptcy. The lawsuit against the company shows these unauthorized changes were being made even while the company was in the middle of dealing with its fake accounts scandal.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Wells Fargo to face another lawsuit over defective mortgage securities

First look at Wells Fargo, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase earnings

Wells Fargo to pay $62.5M to settle securities lending suit

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

NAMB names John Stevens president

Amid scandal, SoFi bails on becoming a bank

Rep. Beatty grills HUD Secretary Carson on future of FHA mortgage insurance premiums

Call to action: Struggling to find young mortgage talent? Take time to mentor them

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?