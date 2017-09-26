Lending Real Estate Homeowners

Lennar targets Millennials with mortgage that pays off their student loans

Lennar subsidiary Eagle Home Mortgage offers unique lending product

September 26, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Eagle Home Mortgage First-time buyer First-time home buyers Lennar Lennar Corp. Lennar Corporation Millenials millennial homebuyer Millennial homeownership student debt student debt crisis Student loan Student loan crisis Student loan debt
Wooden block house on money

A recent study from the National Association of Realtors and nonprofit American Student Assistance showed that mounting student loan debt is holding Millennials back from buying homes – for seven years. But one homebuilder is trying to make that seven-year delay go away.

Eagle Home Mortgage, a mortgage lender and a subsidiary of Lennar, announced Tuesday that it is rolling out a new mortgage program that will help homebuyers pay off their student debt.

For many Millennials, the issue of student loan debt is a significant impediment to buying a home.

The NAR study showed that only 20% of Millennial respondents own a home, while the majority of them carry an average student debt load of $41,200, which is more than their average annual income of $38,800.

Among the Millennials surveyed who do not own a home, 83% said that their student loan debt affected their ability to buy. The median amount of time Millennials expect to be delayed from buying a home is seven years, while 84% expect to put off buying a home for at least three years.

Eagle Home Mortgage’s loan program targets those very same Millennials and aims to remove the student loan debt from the equation; some of it, at least.

Eagle Home Mortgage's Student Loan Debt Mortgage Program offers borrowers as much as $13,000 that can be used to pay off student loan debt.

But the program isn’t without its conditions.

Borrowers who used Eagle Home Mortgage’s Student Loan Debt Mortgage Program can direct up to 3% of the purchase price to pay their student loans, but only if they buy a new home from Lennar.

Lennar contributes the 3%, which, according to the company, does not increase the price of the home or add to the mortgage balance.

Borrowers must meet credit and income requirements when using the Student Loan Debt Mortgage Program, and can also qualify for loans with down payments as low as 3%.

And now for the fine print.

According to Lennar, the homebuilder will contribute up to 3% of the purchase price of a new home to be used to pay down student loans incurred while attending universities, colleges, community colleges, trade schools and other certificate-granting programs.

The program is not intended for parents who took out loans to finance a their child’s education, Lennar said.

The program’s maximum loan amount is $424,100, but Lennar said that in addition to the 3% contribution to student loan balances, buyers may also be eligible for other incentives – such as credits toward closing costs.

According to Eagle Home Mortgage, the Student Loan Debt Mortgage Program is being offered on a trial basis with new Lennar homes nationwide.

“Americans are more burdened than ever by student loans, with $1.3 trillion in outstanding student loans spread out among 42 million borrowers,” Jimmy Timmons, president of Eagle Home Mortgage, said in a release. “Particularly with millennial buyers, people who want to buy a home of their own are not feeling as though they can move forward. Our program is designed to relieve some of that burden and remove that barrier to owning a home.”

The Lennar program comes as lenders and those who buy their loans look for ways to turn student loan-burdened consumers into mortgage borrowers.

Earlier this year, Fannie Mae unveiled a significant expansion of its student loan cash-out refinance program and introduced new policies to help borrowers with student loan debt get qualified for mortgage loans.

The new student loan cash-out refinance option expands on a program Fannie Mae rolled out with SoFi in November 2016.

Now, Lennar and Eagle Home Mortgage are trying out their own student loan program.

“Lennar is proud to offer this unique and groundbreaking program to our buyers,” Jon Jaffe, chief operating officer of Lennar, said.

“From our signature Everything’s Included program to loans that address the concerns of today's buyers, Lennar is committed to helping families realize the dream of owning their own home,” Jaffe said. “Education is an investment in yourself and your community – and Lennar wants to help ensure that college loans don't unnecessarily stand in the way of homeownership.”

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

TransUnion: Student loans do not impact housing

Obama announces plan to ease “crushing” student loan debt

BurkeyLoan to offer 120% LTV mortgage that also pays student loans

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Housing finance reform advocate Sen. Bob Corker will not seek re-election in 2018

Maxwell adds former Roostify, Mercury Network exec Scott Stein as vice president

After Equifax data breach, what’s next for consumer data security?

Watchdog: Ginnie Mae wasn't ready for nonbank mortgage lending boom

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.