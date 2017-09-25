People Movers Real Estate The Ticker Valuations

Industry veteran Phil Huff joins Altisource as VP and head of valuations

Huff will lead Altisource’s valuation services, serve as president and CEO of Springhouse

September 25, 2017
Caroline Basile
KEYWORDS Altisource Appraisals George Paquette Phil Huff Springhouse
dark meeting room

Service provider Altisource announced that Phil Huff will now lead the company’s valuation services business.

Huff, a real estate technology veteran with more than 25 years of experience, will oversee the growth and advancement of Altisource’s valuation business including Springhouse, a full-service appraisal management company, where he will serve as president and CEO.

Prior to joining Altisource, Huff served as the president and CEO of Platinum Data Solutions, where he was responsible for the company’s 2016 sale to Mercury Network. Prior to Platinum Data Solutions, he served as president and CEO of eLynx, which was purchased by Black Knight in 2016.

"Phil brings a deep expertise in technology, sales, marketing and business development strategy and an extensive real estate industry network,” said Joseph Davila, president of Altisource’s servicer solutions. “His proven expertise and seasoned network will be a big factor to the success of our valuation services business."

In addition to adding Huff, Springhouse has added George Paquette as manager of valuations to its sales team. Paquette has more than 15 years of valuation experience, previously serving as chief appraiser, compliance officer and manager of review for national AMCs and large lenders.

"We are excited to add George to our sales and business development team as we continue to grow our client base and product suite," said John Vella, Altisource chief revenue officer.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Marcello Mastioni joins Altisource as real estate marketplace president

Jill Haro joins LRES as VP of corporate administration

Walker & Dunlop adds Heather McClure as VP of capital markets

Caroline-basile
Caroline Basile joined HousingWire in August 2016 as an editorial assistant and is now an associate editor for HousingWire Magazine.

Recent Articles by Caroline Basile

Alight names two to executive roles

Cary Burch joins LoanLogics' board of directors

Blair Biehle joins Informative Research as VP of national sales

United Wholesale Mortgage promotes Sarah DeCiantis to chief marketing officer

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.