Industry veteran Phil Huff joins Altisource as VP and head of valuations

Service provider Altisource announced that Phil Huff will now lead the company’s valuation services business.

Huff, a real estate technology veteran with more than 25 years of experience, will oversee the growth and advancement of Altisource’s valuation business including Springhouse, a full-service appraisal management company, where he will serve as president and CEO.

Prior to joining Altisource, Huff served as the president and CEO of Platinum Data Solutions, where he was responsible for the company’s 2016 sale to Mercury Network. Prior to Platinum Data Solutions, he served as president and CEO of eLynx, which was purchased by Black Knight in 2016.

"Phil brings a deep expertise in technology, sales, marketing and business development strategy and an extensive real estate industry network,” said Joseph Davila, president of Altisource’s servicer solutions. “His proven expertise and seasoned network will be a big factor to the success of our valuation services business."

In addition to adding Huff, Springhouse has added George Paquette as manager of valuations to its sales team. Paquette has more than 15 years of valuation experience, previously serving as chief appraiser, compliance officer and manager of review for national AMCs and large lenders.

"We are excited to add George to our sales and business development team as we continue to grow our client base and product suite," said John Vella, Altisource chief revenue officer.