Lending The Ticker

Ellie Mae: Closing times jump significantly from West to East Coast

FICO scores increase slightly

September 6, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker Purchase loans Refinance Time to close
Clock

Housing inventory continues to slide across the U.S., increasing competition among first-time homebuyers.

The average time to close varies significantly from the East to West Coast, according to the Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker. The average time for Millennials, those born from the 1980s to the mid-1950s, to close a loan sits at 60 days in New York, up significantly from the 37 days in California.

Across the country, the average time to close was 44 days in July. The average time to close conventional loans remained steady at 43 days as the average time to close an FHA loan increased one day to 44 days in July.

The time it took Millennials to close a VA loan dropped from 46 days to 42 days, and the time it took to close an FHA loan saw the most change as it jumped from 45 days to 50 days in July.

The average time Millennials took to close a purchase loan held steady at 42 days from June to July while the average time to close a refinance decreased two days to 46 days in that same period.

“Between the competitive housing market with limited inventory and the 30-year note rate at a 2017 low, some Millennial homeowners may be deciding to stay put and take advantage of the opportunity to refinance,” said Joe Tyrrell, Ellie Mae executive vice president of corporate strategy. “With many more Millennials interested in becoming homeowners for the first time, however, the purchase market is still very strong.”

Total refinance activity picked up to 11% of all closed loans among Millennials in July, up from 10% in June. Consequently, purchase loans decreased one percentage point to 89% of all closed loans among Millennials.

The Millennial Tracker also showed FICO scores increased slightly to 724 in July, up from 723 in June but down one point from July last year. The average FICO score for purchases came in at 748 for conventional loans, 688 for FHA and 742 for a VA loan.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Ellie Mae: Closing time on a mortgage keeps getting faster

Ellie Mae: Average closing times now sit at lowest level in two years

Ellie Mae: Homebuying Millennials not motivated by starting families

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Americans agree: Time is right to sell, but not to buy

Rising home prices force homebuyers to find co-borrowers

Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates hit another, new low

Trump’s DACA decision to have limited effect on U.S. economy

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.