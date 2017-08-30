Real Estate The Ticker

Here are the top 10 metros where Millennials are moving

Fargo is just one of the surprises

August 30, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
Despite the idea that Millennials move around and don’t want to be tied down, young people today are actually less likely to move than previous generations.

In fact, data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows the mobility rate for young people currently sits at the lowest rate in 50 years. But SmartAsset, a financial data and technology company, analyzed the migration patterns of those 20 to 34-year-olds Millennials who did choose to move.

SmartAsset used data from the 2015 U.S. Census Bureau’s 1-Year American Community Survey to look at migration data on 218 cities, all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

For states, the study showed New York is losing its appeal, as it saw the biggest loss in Millennials, with 29,000 moving out. 

On the other end of the spectrum, Texas moved to the top of the list, becoming the No. 1 state for Millennial migration. It received 33,098 new Millennials in 2015. SmartAsset’s study showed that the four states with the largest number of migrated Millennials — Texas, North Carolina, Colorado and Florida — all boast some of the nation’s fastest growing economies.

As far as cities, there are a number of surprises on this list of top 10 cities where Millennials are moving. The net number of migrants is listed for each:

10. St. Paul, Minnesota – 4,144

Moved in: 32,424

Moved out: 28,280

9. Denver, Colorado – 4,221

Moved in: 64,976

Moved out: 60,755

8. Fort Collins, Colorado – 4,315

Moved in: 24,847

Moved out: 20,532

7. San Francisco, California – 4,833

Moved in: 62,399

Moved out: 57,566

6. Spring Valley, Nevada – 5,347

Moved in: 13,546

Moved out: 8,199

5. Fargo, North Dakota – 5,990

Moved in: 19,375

Moved out: 13,385

4. Norfolk, Virginia – 7,198

Moved in: 33,795

Moved out: 26,597

3. Oakland, California – 7,494

Moved in: 26,456

Moved out: 18,962

2. Seattle, Washington – 9,886

Moved in: 86,641

Moved out: 76,755

1. Charlotte, North Carolina – 10,707

Moved in: 71,240

Moved out: 60,533

