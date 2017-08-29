Real Estate Valuations

Case Shiller: Home prices continue to reach new highs

Increased 5.8% annually in June

August 29, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS 10-city composite 20-city composite Case-Shiller CoreLogic Home Price S&P Dow Jones
cash house two

Home prices reached an all new high across the U.S. in June, according to the latest index released from S&P Dow Jones and CoreLogic.

Nationally, home prices increased 5.8% from June 2016, up from May’s gain of 5.7%, to hit 192.6, an all new high, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index, which covers all nine U.S. census divisions.

The 10-City Composite increased 4.9% annually, down from last month’s 5% annual increase, and the 20-City Composite increased 5.7% annually, the same as last month’s gain.

The chart below shows while the National Index reached a new high in June, the 10-City and 20-City Composites continue to rise, and are currently at their winter 2007 levels.

Click to Enlarge

Case-Shiller

(Source: S&P Dow Jones, CoreLogic)

Seattle, Portland and Dallas reported the highest increases in June out of the nation’s top 20 cities with increases of 13.4%, 8.2% and 7.7% respectively. Overall, nine cities showed greater increases of the year ending in June versus the year ending in May.

“The trend of increasing home prices is continuing,” says David Blitzer, S&P Dow Jones Indices managing director and chairman of the index committee. “Price increases are supported by a tight housing market.”

“Both the number of homes for sale and the number of days a house is on the market have declined for four to five years,” Blitzer said. “Currently the months-supply of existing homes for sale is low, at 4.2 months. In addition, housing starts remain below their pre-financial crisis peak as new home sales have not recovered as fast as existing home sales.”

Before seasonal adjustment, the National Index increased 0.9% monthly in June, while the 10-City and 20-City Composites each increased by 0.7% in June. However, after seasonal adjustment, the National Index increased 0.4%, the 10-City Composite remained stagnant and the 10-City Composite increased just 0.1%. While all 20 cities saw a monthly increase before seasonal adjustment, after seasonal adjustment 14 cities increased.

“Rising prices are the principal factor driving affordability down,” Blitzer said. “However, other drivers of affordability are more favorable: the national unemployment rate is down, and the number of jobs created continues to grow at a robust pace, rising to close to 200,000 per month.”

“Wages and salaries are increasing, maintaining a growth rate a bit ahead of inflation,” he said. “Mortgage rates, up slightly since the end of 2016, are under 4%. Given current economic conditions and the tight housing market, an immediate reversal in home price trends appears unlikely.”

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Case-Shiller: Home prices hit fourth consecutive all-time high

Case Shiller: May home prices rise at modest rate

Case-Shiller: Home prices set 30-month high in December

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Majority of Hurricane Harvey homeowners uninsured and face billions in damages

Economists: Case-Shiller increase represents highest gain in 3 years

Consumer economic optimism hovers at 16-year high

HUD extends disaster relief to Hurricane Harvey victims

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?