Investments Lending Servicing

CFPB temporarily adjusts HMDA rule for community banks and credit unions

Also makes number of clarifications, technical corrections, and minor changes

August 24, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Community bank Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Credit union HMDA Home Mortgage Disclosure Act
Lender desk dark

After seeking industry comment back in July on a section included in the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau decided to temporarily change reporting requirements for banks and credit unions that issue home-equity lines of credit.

The deadline to comply with HMDA is quickly approaching, with the rule set to take effect in January 2018.

 Before this temporary adjustment, financial institutions were generally required to report home-equity lines of credit if they made 100 such loans in each of the last two years.

This new final rule increased the threshold to 500 loans through calendar years 2018 and 2019 in order to give the CFPB time to consider whether to make a permanent adjustment.

The final rule also contains a number of clarifications, technical corrections, and minor changes to the HMDA regulation.

"The Home Mortgage Disclosure Act is a vital source of information on the health and fairness of the mortgage market," said CFPB Director Richard Cordray. "Today’s amendments show that the Consumer Bureau is committed to ensuring that financial institutions are able to comply with the rule, and to promoting transparency across the largest consumer financial market in the world.”

Depending on how the next two years go, the CFPB will decide whether to initiate another rulemaking to address the appropriate level for the threshold for data collected beginning Jan. 1, 2020.

When the CFPB published the proposal, they estimated that the temporary 500-loan threshold would still capture about three-quarters of the home-equity lending market, down from about 88% at the 100-loan threshold.

The Home Mortgage Disclosure Act, which was enacted in 1975, requires most lenders to report information about the home loans that they originate or purchase, as well as applications received.

The CFPB explained that banking regulators and the public can use this data to monitor whether financial institutions are serving the housing needs of their communities, to assist in distributing public-sector investment in order to attract private investment to areas where it is needed, and to identify possible discriminatory lending patterns.

The bureau first released updates to HMDA in October 2015 to improve the quality and type of data reported by financial institutions, the CFPB claims.

But over the past two years, CFPB has announced some further updates as the industry has had time to digest the rule and ask questions.

Back in April, the CFPB issued a separate a much-asked-for proposal on the HMDA rule to clarify the 2015 updates to the rule, in order to help ensure industry compliance, according to the national regulator.

And now in this final rule, the CFPB delivered those answers. The clarifications announced include clarifying certain key terms, such as “temporary financing” and “automated underwriting system.”

The CFPB added that the changes finalized will also, for example, establish transition rules for reporting certain loans purchased by financial institutions. Another change will facilitate reporting the census tract of a property, using a geocoding tool that will be provided on the bureau’s website, the bureau added.

With the publishing of the amended final rule from the CFPB, the industry officially has less than half a year to make the adjustments and become compliant. 

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

CFPB proposes HMDA changes for community banks and credit unions

Dear CFPB, here's the reality of how regulations impact credit unions

CFPB proposes HMDA rule changes

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Investing in the future: Blend raises $100 million in series D funding

As LIBOR phases out, should lenders still originate ARMs?

The debate around the future of the mortgage interest tax deduction continues

CFPB Director Cordray pens New York Times Op-Ed in effort to save arbitration rule

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?