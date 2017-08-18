Investments Lending Servicing

Wells Fargo: Here’s the impact of HARP extension, GSEs’ new high-LTV refi program

Eligibility rules of refi program will limit scope

August 18, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Fannie Mae Federal Housing Finance Agency FHFA Freddie Mac GSE GSE bond GSEs HARP Home Affordable Refinance Program Refinance refinance activity refinance volume Wells Fargo
Crystal ball

After several delays, the government’s crisis-era Home Affordable Refinance Program was finally set to expire next month, until the Federal Housing Finance Agency announced Thursday that it’s extending the HARP deadline until the end of 2018.

According to the FHFA, the 15-month expansion is necessary to due to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac implementing a new streamlined refinance program, which is designed for certain borrowers with high loan-to-value ratios.

The refi program is scheduled to launch in October 2017, but the program’s eligibility rules dictate that loans must have at least 15 months of seasoning to participate in the program.

By delaying HARP’s expiration, borrowers have another refi option until they would be eligible for the new refi program in January 2019, the FHFA said.

So what’s the impact of all of these changes? Not much, unless there’s another housing crisis, Wells Fargo said in a new report.

As Wells Fargo notes, the LTV threshold for the new refi program is 95% for single- unit primary residences for both Fannie and Freddie.

And considering the new program is only for loans that were originated after Oct. 1, 2017, the criteria for the program limits its impact, outside of one specific circumstance, Wells Fargo’s analysts write.

“The program is only offered to loans originated on or after Oct. 1, 2017, and the eligibility criteria considerably limit the population that can take advantage of the program,” Wells Fargo analysts Vipul Jain, Anish Lohokare, and Randy Ahlgren write. “From our perspective, the program appears to be geared toward having an efficient refinancing construct in place, should there be another housing downturn.”

The potential impact of the HARP extension is a little harder to predict as of yet, the analysts note.

“The delay of HARP expiration and the expected drop in HARP speeds would be the limited implication of (the HARP extension) announcement,” the analysts write of the impact of extending HARP on mortgage bond investors.

“However, the larger question is whether or not we see a rebound in HARP speeds given the pullback in higher coupon speeds,” the analysts conclude. This will give us a read on whether or not the expiration of HARP was driving prints lower.”

Article Landing Video Headline

Reprints

Related Articles

FHFA: HARP extended through 2018

Moody's: Bond investors will also benefit from FHFA HARP replacement

Wells Fargo’s 7 housing predictions for 2015

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Independent Settlement Services, HouseCanary partner on new automated valuation report

Wells Fargo pledges $4.8 million to boost homeownership in Denver area

Beverly Hills developer ordered to pay $7.5 million for bilking investors in home flipping scheme

Walter Investment could be booted from NYSE for low stock price, market cap

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?