Lending The Ticker

Cash home sales increase as competition heats up

Low inventory holds back home sales

August 17, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS cash sales Freddie Mac home sales housing inventory Originations
cash house two

Cash sales are one the rise in the competitive housing market, significantly above historic levels, according to Freddie Mac’s monthly Outlook for August.

Mortgage originations are decreasing due to the increase in cash sales, the report showed. While not popular among homebuyers, the highly competitive market is driving more buyers toward cash sales.

“Usually, not many people like to invest a lot of cash into real estate, which is illiquid and has high transaction costs,” Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sean Becketti said. “However, in the current, highly-competitive housing market, a cash offer is an effective way to gain an advantage over other bidders.”

Cash sales made up about 18% of total home sales in June, up from the historical average of 10% but down from the previous peak of 35%. If cash originations remain around the 20% mark, this will translate to $172 billion less in mortgage originations than would occur at the historic norms.

“In a cash sale, the seller doesn't have to worry about the buyer's ability to obtain a mortgage or the chances that an appraisal will come in below the agreed sales price,” Becketti said. “And each cash sale means one less mortgage origination.”

The increase in cash sales isn’t the only thing holding back originations, as housing inventory is also holding back sales. Housing starts are expected to improve during the second half of the year, but will still come in lower than their long run average at 1.24 million this year.

As mortgage rates remain below 4%, home sales could reach 6.2 million units in 2017, according to Freddie Mac’s predictions, up 3% from home sales in 2016. But Freddie Mac explained sales would be much higher if inventory were less tight.

Article Landing Video Headline

Reprints

Related Articles

Existing home sales report shows buyers are desperate to get a home

Summer could bring relief to homebuyer competition in Northwest

New home sales reverse course, increase in May

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Purchase mortgage market slows with slight boost in refis

Fannie Mae keeps economic growth projections unchanged despite political tensions

Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates continue to hold amidst economic uncertainty

Number of equity rich properties hits 14 million in Q2

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?