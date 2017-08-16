Lending People Movers Real Estate The Ticker

Century 21 Real Estate names former Zillow exec Nick Bailey as CEO, president

Previously served as vice president of broker relations at Zillow

August 16, 2017
Ben Lane
Century 21 Real Estate has a new leader.

The company announced Wednesday that it named Nick Bailey, a former executive at the Zillow Group, as the company’s new president and chief executive officer.

Bailey joins Century 21 from Zillow, where he most recently served as vice president of broker relations. In this role, Bailey provided online technology and marketing solutions for real estate professionals, as well as helping to drive the expansion of products and services through various outreach efforts.

Bailey joined Zillow in 2012, after working for 11 years at RE/MAX’s world headquarters, where he focused on agent growth and retention.

Now, Bailey comes to Century 21 to lead a company comprised of approximately 7,450 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 79 countries and territories with more than 115,000 independent sales professionals.

“We are excited to welcome Nick Bailey to the Realogy family,” said John Peyton, president and chief executive officer of Realogy Franchise Group, a provider of real estate and relocation services and the parent company of Century. “Nick brings a unique mix of leadership experience and industry insights to our company and we are eager to see him lead the Century 21 brand into the future.”Nick Bailey

Peyton also said that choosing Bailey as the company’s new CEO marks a “new era” for Century 21, adding that Bailey will work to build a culture of developing and retaining high-performing talent within Century 21.

“It’s an honor to be taking the reins at Century 21 at a time when this iconic brand is experiencing tremendous growth around the world, and the foundation for its success is in its recognition as a global leader in real estate services,” Bailey said.

“My challenge is to build this company to its greatest market potential by inspiring, interacting and working collaboratively with the people inside and outside this organization and translating this ongoing momentum into additional share for Century 21 agents.”

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

