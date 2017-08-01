Investments Lending

Freddie Mac second quarter net income declines to $1.7 billion

Returns more than $108 billion to taxpayers since 2008

August 1, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Freddie Mac Government-sponsored enterprise GSE Second-quarter earnings
freddie mac

Freddie Mac’s financial results remained steady in the second quarter, as it reported net income of $1.7 billion for the second quarter of 2017, which is slightly down from net income of $2.2 billion for the first quarter of 2017.

The company also reported comprehensive income of $2 billion for the second quarter of 2017, compared to comprehensive income of $2.2 billion for the first quarter of 2017.

According to the government-sponsored enterprise, market-related impacts remained low as market spreads were relatively unchanged and the implementation of hedge accounting offset most net losses arising from changes in interest rates.

This is compared to the first quarter when Freddie Mac attributed its decline in the company’s first quarter 2017 results to a reduction in market-related gains.

Donald Layton, Freddie Mac CEO, commented on the stability of the GSE, saying, “Our continued very solid financial results and strong business fundamentals reflect the company’s transformation into a well run commercial enterprise.”

“This transformation is enabling us to better deliver on the mission that is our purpose – to provide liquidity, stability and affordability to the American primary mortgage market. We’re doing that by helping lenders of all sizes compete which, in turn, expands affordable housing opportunities for borrowers and renters nationwide,” he said.

“Additionally, through our award-winning credit risk transfer programs, we’re fulfilling our mission with much less risk to taxpayers than in the past,” said Layton. “We at Freddie Mac are proud of the work we're doing and proud of the success we're having in making home possible for millions of Americans and in building a better housing finance system.”

Freddie Mac’s dividend obligation to Treasury in September 2017 will be $2 billion, based on Freddie Mac’s net worth of $2.6 billion as of June 30, 2017 and the Capital Reserve Amount of $600 million in 2017.

Once again, the applicable capital reserve amount is $600 million for 2017 and will be zero beginning on January 1, 2018.

The declining capital reserve is required under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, which will ultimately reach zero in 2018. Freddie Mac cautioned that the declining capital reserve increases the risk of it having a negative net worth and thus being required to draw from Treasury.

The chart below shows the aggregate cash dividends paid to Treasury.

Click to enlarge

chart 1

(Source: Freddie Mac)

Adjusted guarantee fee income grew to $1.67 billion, an increase of $99 million from the first quarter of 2017 and $43 million from the prior year.

Freddie Mac attribute the increase in adjusted guarantee fee income from the prior quarter to higher amortization of single-family upfront fees driven by an increase in loan prepayments during the second quarter of 2017.

Also, adjusted guarantee fee income increased slightly when compared to the prior year driven by continued growth in the total guarantee portfolio.

The chart below shows adjusted guarantee fee income and guaranteed portfolio balance.

Click to enlarge

chart 2

(Source: Freddie Mac)

Article Landing Video Headline

Reprints

Related Articles

Freddie Mac posts second profitable quarter in a row

Freddie Mac recovers in 2Q, posts net income of $993M

Despite volatility, Freddie Mac’s 4Q net income jumps to $2.2B

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Senate Appropriations Committee housing bill saves doomed affordable housing programs

Radian: New mortgage insurance written surges 43% in second quarter

Amazon versus the Trump administration: Who are executives more afraid of?

Who will lead the CFPB if Director Cordray leaves the top spot?

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?