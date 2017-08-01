Real Estate
From HW Magazine

2017 Women of Influence: Suzanne Zinn Mueller

SVP of Industry Relations at Realtor.com

August 1, 2017
KEYWORDS 2017 Women of Influence Suzanne Zinn Mueller
WOI Hero1

Mueller name

Suzanne Zinn Mueller has been at realtor.com less than two years, but is already making a significant impact by deepening relationships and forging new ones in a business whose success relies on positive people-to-people interactions. 

Her restructuring of realtor.com’s industry relations field team along geographic lines has helped the company focus on engagement regionally, and the model more closely resembles how successful realty agencies work by developing a deep understanding of local housing conditions and by forming local relationships. 

Last fall, Mueller spearheaded the launch of the Real Ambassador program, which brings together a select group of high-performing real estate professionals and heavy users of realtor.com to contribute insight into enhancing the realtor.com experience. The program connects the ambassadors with realtor.com’s product development and programs teams and arms them with the latest customized content along with information on realtor.com to share with their local real estate industry and consumers. 

Mueller also adopted new communication models at the company to deliver real-time news and hyperlocal content faster and more efficiently. The new communication model includes new forums and format enhancements. The goal has been to facilitate the quick and easy sharing of realtor.com information to a broader audience and improve the volume and frequency of direct, personalized outreach from regional representatives.

Mueller brings firsthand insight into the day-to-day needs of real estate agents to realtor.com’s product development and program decisions.

Mueller quote

Article Landing Video Headline

Reprints

Related Articles

Women of Influence 2017

2017 Women of Influence: Molly Boesel

2017 Women of Influence: Sherri Meadows

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?