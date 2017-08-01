2017 Women of Influence: Sara Millard

As general counsel and executive vice president at Arch MI, Sara Millard is responsible for all legal, regulatory and compliance functions for the organization. She is a part of the executive management team, heading legal, compliance, vendor management, regulatory relations and legal recovery.

During the last year, most of Millard’s focus has been on United Guaranty’s separation from parent company AIG and integration with Arch MI. Her role at the company has been crucial to the recent changes dealing with various legal facets of the acquisition.

In early 2016, Millard led the initial publishing of UGC’s S-1 with the SEC, which marketed the company’s initiative to go public and ultimately positioned the company to strategic buyers. During this time, her role shifted from heading the legal activities for the initial IPO to Arch MI’s purchase of the company. She currently leads functions responsible for M&A activities, including negotiating the stock purchase agreement, due diligence, negotiating contracts and obtaining regulatory approvals.

Over the course of her time at UGC and Arch MI, Millard’s expertise and leadership have driven UGC and Arch MI to become leaders in market share of the U.S. private mortgage insurance industry. She has been an instrumental component of growing the company during a financial down cycle, positioning UGC for purchase, and instilling innovation throughout the company’s product offerings.

Millard also makes time to serve on the board and provide pro bono work for Community Housing Solutions in Greensboro, North Carolina, a nonprofit that works with low-income populations to provide housing solutions.