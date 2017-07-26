Lending The Ticker

[Video] Where are older Millennials going when they leave downtown?

The shift to the "surban"

July 26, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Housing John Burns Real Estate Consulting Millenials surbans
Dallas skyline

The trendiness and appeal of downtown may still be there for some, but as young adults start to grow older, they’re more tempted to trade in their reverse commutes and crowded shopping centers for a simplified version just outside the city.

But it’s not exactly the suburbs they’re heading to. Instead, Millennials are moving to urban-like developments in the suburbs. A new report from John Burns Real Estate Consulting dubbed these types of areas “surbans.”

The report highlighted the Philadelphia metro as an example of the geographical trend.

“The top-grossing restaurant in the Philadelphia metro used to be a French bistro in ritzy Rittenhouse Square, but a suburban mini-chain is now hot on its heels. Philadelphia restauranteurs scoff at its success because City Works lies 20 miles outside of the actual city in the mixed-use Village at Valley Forge in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania,” it stated.

The previously run-down area, best known for its regional mall and empty, dated office buildings, was transformed into a trendy hotspot. The article stated that the suburban Village at Valley Forge now offers a full calendar of community events, 24-hour Wegmans, REI, several healthy fast casual restaurants, bike trails, walking trails, and a new Children's Hospital of Pennsylvania.

And as a result, older Millennials have traded in living downtown for more of a middle ground: the surban.

Philadelphia isn’t the only metro experiencing this, the report noted.

For example, an article in The Dallas Morning News by Steve Brown recently spotlighted a new surban just north of Dallas in Plano, Texas.

The Legacy West Urban Village in Plano features more than 300,000 square feet of shops and restaurants, about 300,000 square feet of office space, more than 1,000 apartments and a high-rise hotel.

Check out the video below of a quick list of the top perks older Millennials leave the city for.

Reprints

Related Articles

Here’s where all the millennials are going

Lack of housing construction leaving downtown overcrowded

3 charts sum up where millennials stand on housing

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

The highly contested state of the appraisal market and where it’s headed

Homebuilder D.R. Horton starts building more homes after strong third quarter

MBA: Mortgage applications barely move

House revokes new CFPB arbitration rule

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
July 2017

Fannie Mae: from legacy to startup

You'd be forgiven for thinking that a quasi-federal agency founded in the 1930s is the last place you’d describe using words like innovative or agile. But you’d be wrong. Defying all stereotypes, Fannie Mae’s recent actions read a lot more like a startup than a $2.8 billion company with more than 7,000 employees. In the last two years, the company has implemented a user experience strategy, adopted design thinking and accelerated time to market for an innovative array of products.

Feature

Prime status: an update on luxury residential real estate

Deborah Huso
 Real Estate
In the years leading up to the housing bubble of 2007, it seemed like everyone was getting a piece of the American Dream of homeownership (or maybe even second homeownership). Ten years after the Great Recession, how is luxury residential real estate faring? Was the recent market slowdown just a temporary blip on the radar and will the sector continue to draw the aspirational interest of buyers as it did in the early to mid-2000s?

Commentary

Convert leads like a top producer

Casey Cunningham
Casey Cunningham
 Lending
Most mortgage professionals know that the client feels a sense of loyalty to the first person they speak with. When they establish themselves as the first contact, loan officers gain a critical sales advantage. In fact, speed-to-call is the single largest driver of conversion for new customer leads.  Studies show that returning a call from a new customer within the first 30 minutes produces an average of a 62% increase in conversion rates.