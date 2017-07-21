Lending People Movers The Ticker

LendingTree's Mischner promoted to chief of sales and head of mortgage

Mischner previously served as senior vice president of sales and general manager of mortgage

July 21, 2017
Caroline Basile
KEYWORDS LendingTree Sam Mischner
tables long

Online loan marketplace LendingTree has announced the promotion of Sam Mischner to the newly-formed role of chief sales officer and head of mortgage. Mischner previously served as senior vice president of sales and general manager of mortgage.

In his new role, Mischner will lead the company's sales strategy and operations. He will also continue to be responsible for LendingTree's home lending product marketplace which includes refinance, purchase, home equity and reverse, while growing the company’s network of lenders through new client and lender sales.

“Sam's strong background in the mortgage industry and proven success in scaling LendingTree's sales organization is an instrumental piece to LendingTree's strategic growth,” said Neil Salvage, president of LendingTree. “We're proud to have Sam on our team and look forward to what his leadership in this role will bring to LendingTree, its customers and partners.”

“I am excited and appreciative of this opportunity, and even more proud of what we have accomplished over the past three years," said Mischner. "We're continuously improving the experience for borrowers and lenders by focusing on connecting lenders with the right borrowers, with the end goal of closing more loans. Our emphasis on lender success enables us to not only grow our existing network, but also to add more lenders to the LendingTree platform. As the mortgage business continues to diversify, innovate and shift online, I am thrilled to help lead the team as we scale and look to gain market share.”

Since joining the company in 2013, Mischner structured and scaled the sales organization while achieving record revenue metrics. Mischner began his career in the mortgage industry as a loan officer before founding his own mortgage company, which he merged and later sold. He then joined Strategic Lending Group and started and scaled a mortgage division for their bank holding company.
 

Reprints

Related Articles

Guild Mortgage promotes Gemma Currier to VP of national retail sales

Fifth Third Bank promotes Phillip McHugh to head of consumer bank

Tim Welsh to join U.S. Bank as vice chairman of consumer banking sales and support

Caroline-basile
Caroline Basile joined HousingWire in August 2016 as an editorial assistant and is now an associate editor for HousingWire Magazine.

Recent Articles by Caroline Basile

TRK Connection promotes Randy Abbey to chief technology officer

Novantas names Steve Wiggins director of finance, treasury and risk

loanDepot adds top 1% loan originator to team

Monday Morning Cup of Coffee: Black Knight projects record-high home equity

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
July 2017

Fannie Mae: from legacy to startup

You'd be forgiven for thinking that a quasi-federal agency founded in the 1930s is the last place you’d describe using words like innovative or agile. But you’d be wrong. Defying all stereotypes, Fannie Mae’s recent actions read a lot more like a startup than a $2.8 billion company with more than 7,000 employees. In the last two years, the company has implemented a user experience strategy, adopted design thinking and accelerated time to market for an innovative array of products.

Feature

Prime status: an update on luxury residential real estate

Deborah Huso
 Real Estate
In the years leading up to the housing bubble of 2007, it seemed like everyone was getting a piece of the American Dream of homeownership (or maybe even second homeownership). Ten years after the Great Recession, how is luxury residential real estate faring? Was the recent market slowdown just a temporary blip on the radar and will the sector continue to draw the aspirational interest of buyers as it did in the early to mid-2000s?

Commentary

Convert leads like a top producer

Casey Cunningham
Casey Cunningham
 Lending
Most mortgage professionals know that the client feels a sense of loyalty to the first person they speak with. When they establish themselves as the first contact, loan officers gain a critical sales advantage. In fact, speed-to-call is the single largest driver of conversion for new customer leads.  Studies show that returning a call from a new customer within the first 30 minutes produces an average of a 62% increase in conversion rates.