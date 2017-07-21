LendingTree's Mischner promoted to chief of sales and head of mortgage

Online loan marketplace LendingTree has announced the promotion of Sam Mischner to the newly-formed role of chief sales officer and head of mortgage. Mischner previously served as senior vice president of sales and general manager of mortgage.

In his new role, Mischner will lead the company's sales strategy and operations. He will also continue to be responsible for LendingTree's home lending product marketplace which includes refinance, purchase, home equity and reverse, while growing the company’s network of lenders through new client and lender sales.

“Sam's strong background in the mortgage industry and proven success in scaling LendingTree's sales organization is an instrumental piece to LendingTree's strategic growth,” said Neil Salvage, president of LendingTree. “We're proud to have Sam on our team and look forward to what his leadership in this role will bring to LendingTree, its customers and partners.”

“I am excited and appreciative of this opportunity, and even more proud of what we have accomplished over the past three years," said Mischner. "We're continuously improving the experience for borrowers and lenders by focusing on connecting lenders with the right borrowers, with the end goal of closing more loans. Our emphasis on lender success enables us to not only grow our existing network, but also to add more lenders to the LendingTree platform. As the mortgage business continues to diversify, innovate and shift online, I am thrilled to help lead the team as we scale and look to gain market share.”

Since joining the company in 2013, Mischner structured and scaled the sales organization while achieving record revenue metrics. Mischner began his career in the mortgage industry as a loan officer before founding his own mortgage company, which he merged and later sold. He then joined Strategic Lending Group and started and scaled a mortgage division for their bank holding company.

