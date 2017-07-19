Lending The Ticker

Ellie Mae: Share of purchase originations remains at record high

Hit 6-year high in May

July 19, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Ellie Mae Origination Insight report Purchase originations Refinance originations
Office paperwork

The share of purchase mortgage originations stayed at a record high in June, according to the latest Origination Insight Report from Ellie Mae.

Purchase mortgage originations jumped to a 6-year high in last month’s report, making up 68% of all closed loans in May. This was up 3% from April.

Now, in the latest June report, the share once again came in at 68% of all closed loans, maintaining the highest level since Ellie Mae began tracking the data in 2011.

On the other side, the percentage of refinances remained at 32% for the second straight month.

Broken down further, the percentage of conventional purchase loans increased to 63%, up two percentage points from the prior month. FHA purchase loans decreased slightly to 81% and VA purchase loans increased to 75%.

However, it’s important to note that VA and FHA loans only make up a small percentage of loans overall.

Jonathan Corr, president and CEO of Ellie Mae, noted that the percentage of home loan purchases managed to steady in June despite low inventory levels slowing the growth of home purchases

Inventory shortages, however, should hopefully start to go away, as homebuilders ready for the biggest year in a decade. In the latest housing starts report, building permits for single-family housing increased, showing the uptick in housing starts in June will continue in the months to come. One expert, who served as Fannie Mae’s chief economist for more than 20 years, says the upward trend will continue throughout 2017.

But until then, Ellie Mae found that the average 30-year note continued to decrease to 4.27% in June, down from 4.33% in May. This is higher than the latest Freddie Mac report, which put the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at 4.03% for the week ending July 13, 2017.

In addition, the average time to close all loans increased by one day in June, rising to 43 days.  

Reprints

Related Articles

Ellie Mae: Share of purchase originations hits 6-year high

Ellie Mae: Closing rates in December hit highest point for the year

Ellie Mae: Purchase applications continue to dominate demand

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Democrats to Carson: Reinstate FHA mortgage insurance premium cut

Despite inventory shortage, existing home sales surge in California

MBA: Mortgage applications post slight jump after Fourth of July holiday

CFPB ignores request from OCC to postpone arbitration rule

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
July 2017

Fannie Mae: from legacy to startup

You'd be forgiven for thinking that a quasi-federal agency founded in the 1930s is the last place you’d describe using words like innovative or agile. But you’d be wrong. Defying all stereotypes, Fannie Mae’s recent actions read a lot more like a startup than a $2.8 billion company with more than 7,000 employees. In the last two years, the company has implemented a user experience strategy, adopted design thinking and accelerated time to market for an innovative array of products.

Feature

Prime status: an update on luxury residential real estate

Deborah Huso
 Real Estate
In the years leading up to the housing bubble of 2007, it seemed like everyone was getting a piece of the American Dream of homeownership (or maybe even second homeownership). Ten years after the Great Recession, how is luxury residential real estate faring? Was the recent market slowdown just a temporary blip on the radar and will the sector continue to draw the aspirational interest of buyers as it did in the early to mid-2000s?

Commentary

Convert leads like a top producer

Casey Cunningham
Casey Cunningham
 Lending
Most mortgage professionals know that the client feels a sense of loyalty to the first person they speak with. When they establish themselves as the first contact, loan officers gain a critical sales advantage. In fact, speed-to-call is the single largest driver of conversion for new customer leads.  Studies show that returning a call from a new customer within the first 30 minutes produces an average of a 62% increase in conversion rates.