Top zip codes for housing investments

July 13, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
Homeowners aren’t the only ones fighting over the limited housing inventory as many investors are entering the housing market to take advantage of rapidly rising home prices.

A new report from ATTOM Data Solutions shows the median sales price in the first quarter hit $410,684. However, the Neighborhood Housing Index, which measures more than 1,000 U.S. zip codes with an A rating, showed the median sales price in 382 zip codes came in under $250,000, and 27 zip codes held median sales prices under $100,000.

This low-priced housing in quality neighborhoods makes for great returns and lower risk for home flippers and rental investors.

The interactive map below shows where the A-rated neighborhoods are located, and how ATTOM rates its zip codes.

This infographic shows the top neighborhoods for home flipping by comparing the median sales price from the first quarter, the crime rate, average school score, tax rate and the 2016 gross flipping return on investment. The index score is based on a max score of 490.

Using that same information, but substituting the 2017 gross rental yield for 2016 return on investment, ATTOM also found the top five markets with the best rental returns. These index scores are also based on a scale where the maximum is 490.

Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

