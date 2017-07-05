Real Estate The Ticker Valuations

CoreLogic: Home prices jump 6.6% in May

Affordability predicted to continue declines

July 5, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS CoreLogic HPI Home Price Home price index HPI Forecast
cash house two

Home prices increased in May from last month and last year, an increase that will only continue to rise, according to the CoreLogic Home Price Index and HPI Forecast.

Home prices increased 6.6% nationally from May 2016 to May 2017 and 1.2% from last month, CoreLogic’s HPI showed.

The chart below shows the HPI history over the past 15 years:

Click to Enlarge

HPI

(Source: CoreLogic)

“The market remained robust with home sales and prices continuing to increase steadily in May," CoreLogic Chief Economist Frank Nothaft said. “While the market is consistently generating home price growth, sales activity is being hindered by a lack of inventory across many markets.”

“This tight inventory is also impacting the rental market where overall single-family rent inflation was 3.1% on a year-over-year basis in May of this year compared with May of last year,” Nothaft said. “Rents in the affordable single-family rental segment, defined as properties with rents less than 75% of the regional median rent, increased 4.7% over the same time, well above the pace of overall inflation.”

Looking ahead, the CoreLogic HPI Forecast shows home prices will increase 5.3% annually by May 2018 and 0.9% from May to June.

The CoreLogic HPI Forecast is a projection of home prices using the CoreLogic HPI and other economic variables. Values are derived from state-level forecasts by weighting indices according to the number of owner-occupied households for each state.

“For current homeowners, the strong run-up in prices has boosted home equity and, in some cases, spending,” CoreLogic President and CEO Frank Martell said. “For renters and potential first-time homebuyers, it is not such a pretty picture.”

“With price appreciation and rental inflation outstripping income growth, affordability is destined to become a bigger issue in most markets,” Martell said.

Reprints

Related Articles

CoreLogic: Bidding frenzy sends home prices soaring

CoreLogic: Home prices jump 7% in December

CoreLogic: Home prices rose 7% in February

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

FOMC minutes show Fed could begin reducing balance sheet in September

Two major changes make getting a mortgage easier

Police investigate new leads in murder of Texas real estate agent

Top 5 best cities to buy a vacation home

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
July 2017

Fannie Mae: from legacy to startup

You'd be forgiven for thinking that a quasi-federal agency founded in the 1930s is the last place you’d describe using words like innovative or agile. But you’d be wrong. Defying all stereotypes, Fannie Mae’s recent actions read a lot more like a startup than a $2.8 billion company with more than 7,000 employees. In the last two years, the company has implemented a user experience strategy, adopted design thinking and accelerated time to market for an innovative array of products.

Feature

Prime status: an update on luxury residential real estate

Deborah Huso
 Real Estate
In the years leading up to the housing bubble of 2007, it seemed like everyone was getting a piece of the American Dream of homeownership (or maybe even second homeownership). Ten years after the Great Recession, how is luxury residential real estate faring? Was the recent market slowdown just a temporary blip on the radar and will the sector continue to draw the aspirational interest of buyers as it did in the early to mid-2000s?

Commentary

Convert leads like a top producer

Casey Cunningham
Casey Cunningham
 Lending
Most mortgage professionals know that the client feels a sense of loyalty to the first person they speak with. When they establish themselves as the first contact, loan officers gain a critical sales advantage. In fact, speed-to-call is the single largest driver of conversion for new customer leads.  Studies show that returning a call from a new customer within the first 30 minutes produces an average of a 62% increase in conversion rates.