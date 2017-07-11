Some states implement student loan disclosures

Many studies show the growing amount of student debt is holding Millennials back from entering the housing market.

Some lenders such as BurkeyLoan even began offering products such as the 120% loan-to-value ratio that allows first time homebuyers to bundle their student loans and mortgage. Fannie Mae is also offering several options for Millennials struggling with student debt.

Studies show keeping up with how much they owe in student loans is not college students’ strong suit, according to an article by Melissa Korn for The Wall Street Journal. Now, some states are requiring more disclosure.

From the article:

This month, Florida joined Indiana and Nebraska in requiring that colleges and universities provide detailed information about student debt and projected loan payments. Under a law that went into effect July 1, Florida’s institutions of higher education will now have to provide students a yearly report detailing how much they’ve borrowed so far, their expected loan total and estimated monthly payment.

This law will only apply to federal loans, and will be required from all schools that disburse financial aid.

From the article: