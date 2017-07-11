Real Estate The Ticker

Homeowners get better at predicting home prices for first time in months

Home values jumped more than 5% annually

July 11, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Appraised value Home Price Perception Index HPPI Quicken Loans
House

Homeowners got better at predicting their home values for the first time in months, according to the National Home Price Perception Index from Quicken Loans.

Homeowner’s estimated their homes are worth 1.7% more than the appraisal estimate, the HPPI showed. This marks the first time in seven months that the gap between the two opinions narrowed.

As homeowners grow closer to appraisal values, Quicken Loan’s National Home Value Index showed appraisals increased an average of 1.25% from May to June and increased 5.35% from last year.

The chart below shows homeowners grew closer to appraised values. A positive value represents appraised values are higher than homeowner estimates and a negative value represents appraiser opinions are lower than homeowner estimates.

Click to Enlarge

CoreLogic

(Source: Quicken Loans)

Appraisals came in an average of 1.7% lower than what homeowners expected in June, down from last month when appraisal values came in 1.93% higher than homeowner estimates.

“While a 1% or 2% difference in home value opinions may not seem like a lot, it could be enough to derail a mortgage,” said Bill Banfield, Quicken Loans executive vice president of capital markets. “A homeowner could be forced to bring more cash to closing in order to make a mortgage work if the appraisal is lower than expected.”

“On the other hand, if an appraisal comes in higher, they could be surprised with more equity than they had planned,” Banfield said. “Either way, if owners are aware of their local markets it will lead to smoother mortgage transactions.”

As home prices increased across the U.S., the only region that didn’t show an increase in appraisal values from last month was the Northeast, which saw drop of 1.18%. Annually, all of the regions saw a home-price increase ranging from 2.17% in the Northeast to an increase of 6.12% in the West.

Click to Enlarge

HPPI

(Source: Quicken Loans)

“As we get later into the spring and summer selling season there are less and less homes available for sale, driving prices higher,” Banfield said. “What’s clear is that the demand for housing is strong in much of the country. With interest rates remaining historically low, this could be the time for a homeowner to move on to the new construction home they had their eye on.”

“If they do so, it would open home options for first time home buyers entering the market,” he said. “The additional inventory could lead to more balanced prices, moving away from the spike in annual growth we have seen lately.”

Reprints

Related Articles

Quicken Loans: Homeowners didn’t expect December’s drop in home prices

Homeowners get better at perceiving home values in September

Homeowners getting warmer when it comes to pricing their home

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Some states implement student loan disclosures

AMC joins forces with lender member network

CoreLogic: Loan performance shows improvement in April

Facebook, Google building affordable housing in Silicon Valley

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
July 2017

Fannie Mae: from legacy to startup

You'd be forgiven for thinking that a quasi-federal agency founded in the 1930s is the last place you’d describe using words like innovative or agile. But you’d be wrong. Defying all stereotypes, Fannie Mae’s recent actions read a lot more like a startup than a $2.8 billion company with more than 7,000 employees. In the last two years, the company has implemented a user experience strategy, adopted design thinking and accelerated time to market for an innovative array of products.

Feature

Prime status: an update on luxury residential real estate

Deborah Huso
 Real Estate
In the years leading up to the housing bubble of 2007, it seemed like everyone was getting a piece of the American Dream of homeownership (or maybe even second homeownership). Ten years after the Great Recession, how is luxury residential real estate faring? Was the recent market slowdown just a temporary blip on the radar and will the sector continue to draw the aspirational interest of buyers as it did in the early to mid-2000s?

Commentary

Convert leads like a top producer

Casey Cunningham
Casey Cunningham
 Lending
Most mortgage professionals know that the client feels a sense of loyalty to the first person they speak with. When they establish themselves as the first contact, loan officers gain a critical sales advantage. In fact, speed-to-call is the single largest driver of conversion for new customer leads.  Studies show that returning a call from a new customer within the first 30 minutes produces an average of a 62% increase in conversion rates.