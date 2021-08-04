Mortgage Tech Demo Day
In a half-day format, technology companies will demo their platforms and answer questions. You can tune in for the whole demo day, or strategically drop in on sessions to learn about specific solutions.

DOJ v. NAR and the ethics of real estate commissions
Today’s HousingWire Daily features the first-ever episode of Houses in Motion. We discuss the Department of Justice’s recent move to withdraw from a settlement agreement with the NAR.

Hopes for generational investment in housing fade in DC
Despite a Democratic majority, the likelihood of a massive investment in housing via a $3.5 trillion social infrastructure package appears slim these days. HW+ Premium Content

How non-QM lenders can make the origination process easier for brokers
As a leader in non-QM loans, Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions offers the expertise and technology to make a broker's life easier - not harder.

30-year rate drops below 3% for first time since February

Rates, inventory stay low

Mortgage applications fell 1.7% in the week ending July 30, according to the latest report from the Mortgage Bankers Association. That’s despite the 30-year fixed rate falling to its lowest level in roughly six months.

It’s an about-face from the prior week, in which applications increased 5.7% on the strength of descending mortgage rates.

Mike Fratantoni, MBA’s senior vice president and chief economist, said this past week’s drop in mortgage applications can be attributed to the market’s assessment of the latest COVID-19 delta variant.

“Thirty-year mortgage rates dropped below 3% in our survey for the first time since February, presenting an opportunity for many homeowners who have not yet refinanced to lower their rate and payments,” he said. “Refinance application volume slightly decreased following an 11% jump last week, and purchase application volume decreased again, reflecting the ongoing lack of inventory that continues to drive rapid home-price appreciation across the country.”

The refinance share of activity of total mortgage applications increased slightly to 67.6% from 67.5% the previous week. On an unadjusted basis, the market composite index decreased 2% compared with the previous week (when it increased 6%). The seasonally adjusted purchase index decreased as well, down 2% from the previous week.

The FHA share of total mortgage applications remained unchanged at 9%, and the VA share of total mortgage applications increased to 9.9% from 9.8%.

Here is a more detailed breakdown of this week’s mortgage applications data:

  • The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($548,250 or less) decreased to 2.97% from 3.01% — the first time since February that 30-year rates sank below 3%
  • The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $548,250) increased to 3.12% from 3.11%
  • The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages increased to 3.08% from 3.03%
  • The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased to 2.33%, the lowest level in the history of the survey, from 2.36%
  • The average contract interest rate for 5/1 ARMs increased to 2.93% from 2.81%, with points decreasing to 0.20 (including the origination fee) from 0.23 for 80% LTV loans

HW+ mortgage rates desk
How the Delta variant may impact the housing market

How should you look at data on the housing market to tell if things are returning to normal? HousingWire’s lead analyst answers. HW+ Premium Content

Jul 29, 2021 By

Man signing signing an eviction notice to a defaulting renter in due to missed rent in recession
Biden announces new CDC eviction limits

The Centers for Disease Control on Tuesday issued new limits on evictions for non-payment of rent or mortgage through October 3, 2021.

Aug 03, 2021 By

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

