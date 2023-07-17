Borrowers are eager to tap into home equity — how can lenders meet the demand?
Borrowers are eager to tap into home equity — how can lenders meet the demand?
Mortgage is getting better for both Wells Fargo and JPMorgan
Mortgage is getting better for both Wells Fargo and JPMorgan
Webinar: Digital Lending in the Real World
Webinar: Digital Lending in the Real World
The lender experience: Capital markets, tech and innovation (Secondary Market Master Class Episode 2)
The lender experience: Capital markets, tech and innovation (Secondary Market Master Class Episode 2)
Agents/BrokersBrokerageBrokerPulseReal Estate

25 books real estate leaders are reading today

Looking for a book to push your mindset to positivity? Grow as a leader? Impact your business? Look no further. In the Q2 2023 BrokerPulse survey, RealTrends asked real estate leaders what books they’re reading for motivation, inspiration and leadership advice. You’ll see some familiar titles as well as some new ones to add to your shelf.

The Power of Moments

By Chip and Dan Heath

Click here to purchase

Learn why certain experiences have an extraordinary impact. In this book, the Heath brothers study the moments that change our lives and how we can learn to create more extraordinary moments in our lives and work.

The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People

By Stephen Covey

Click here to purchase

One of the most widely read self-help books, this book will cover the seven habits that can transform your life and turn you into a “highly effective person.” The plan offers a principle-centered approach to solve personal and professional problems.

The Habit of Grateful

Kristin Newell

Click Here to Purchase

Explore the power of gratitude and the effect it can have on your personal and professional life. The book uses author’s anecdotes alongside scientific research to teach you how to create a grateful attitude.

The Art of War

By Sun Tzu

Click Here to Purchase

An ancient Chinese text on military strategy that promotes avoiding war through diplomacy. It advocates for using strategy and psychology to minimize battle damage.

Atomic Habits

By James Clear

Click Here to Purchase

Learn how to make time for new habits, overcome a lack of motivation, make success easy and get back on track when you fall off course. The problem is the system.

Infinite Game

By Simon Sinek

Click Here to Purchase

Finite games are those like football, there are set rules and the endpoint is clear. Infinite games are like business or politics. The players are always changing as are the rules, and there’s no defined endpoint.

The Ideal Team Player

By Patrick Lenocioni

Click Here to Purchase

A follow-up book to his original, “The Five Dysfunctions of a Team,” this text will cover the three indispensable virtues of an ideal team player. He gives actionable steps and tools for developing ideal team players.

When Pride Still Mattered

By David Maraniss

Click Here to Purchase

A biography of football-legend, Vince Lombardi, this book breaks down the leadership skills, discipline, perseverance and lessons in teamwork that were essential to Vince Lombardi’s success.

Predictably Irrational

By Dan Ariely

Click Here to Purchase

Dig deep on the forces that shape your decision making in this book. Your decisions — in life and in business — aren’t random or senseless, they’re systematic and predictable.

Thinking Fast and Slow

By Daniel Kahneman

Click Here to Purchase

Written by a famous psychologist, this book explains the two systems in which humans think. System one is fast, intuitive and emotional. System two is slow, deliberate and logical.

Unreasonable Hospitality

By Will Guidara

Click Here to Purchase

Learn the ins and outs of applying the hospitality business mindset to any business. Written by the man who took his restaurant from two-stars to one of the best restaurants in the world.

Shift

By Gary Keller

Click Here to Purchase

Learn how top real estate agents tackle tough times. Keller breaks down lead generation, financing, buyer reluctance and mastering the market of the moment.

Indistractable

By Nir Eyal

Click Here to Purchase

Take control of your attention span and gain the competitive advantage of staying focused. There are so many distractions in this world, but you can rise above them.

Never Split the Difference

By Chris Voxx

Click Here to Purchase

Learn to negotiate as if your life depended on it. Real estate agents are constantly negotiating, so up your negotiation skills with Voss’s nine strategies for improving your next negotiation.

Mindset

By Carol Dweck

Click Here to Purchase

Fulfill your full potential in business and personal endeavors. This book will teach readers the psychology behind success, how to build resiliency and how to supercharge self-improvement.

Think Like a Monk

By Jay Shetty

Click Here to Purchase

Jay Shetty, a former monk, shares his wisdom for finding peace and purpose in your life. Develop the skills you need to breakthrough negativity, overthinking and other people’s expectations.

Start With Why

By Simon Sinek

Click Here to Purchase

The first book by the popular author on this list focuses on the ways great leaders can inspire their teams to take action. He provides a framework on which organizations can be built.

The 12 Week Year

By Brian Moran and Micheal Lennington

Click Here to Purchase

This book pitches the idea of working on 12 week timelines instead of 12 month timelines. Avoid complacency, create urgency and intensify your work to focus on what matters most.

Laws of Success

By Napoleon Hill

Click Here to Purchase

One of the oldest texts on this list, this book will help you achieve your goals. It contains 15 core lessons on Hill’s philosophy of success.

Your Rank Advancement Blueprint

By Rob Sperry

Click Here to Purchase

The author covers the leadership blueprint that leads to greater profits for three various lifestyle phases, the learner, the lifestyle and the legacy.

Good to Great

By James Collins

Click Here to Purchase

This book sheds light on virtually every area of management strategy and practice. It proves that those who launch radical change programs will almost certainly fail to become great.

Leading in Tough Times

By John Maxwell

Click Here to Purchase

From market collapses to pandemics, there are always new ways for business to be difficult. This book is the ultimate guide for team survival even in tough times.

Leaders Eat Last

By Simon Sinek

Click Here to Purchase

The best teams build trust and cooperation because leaders build a “circle of safety,” that inspires security against outside challenges. This book builds off the Marine Corps saying, “Officers eat last.”

Ninja Selling

By Larry Kendall

Click Here to Purchase

Redefine the way you sell. Kendall’s science-based selling system teaches readers the approach they need to attract clients and have an effective career.

The Motive

By Patrick Lencioni

Click Here to Purchase

Understand a leader’s motives not only for ‘how’ their leading, but ‘why’ their leading. This narrative book will put readers in a CEOs shoes for the day as he has a conversation with a fellow c-suite leader.

Choose from any of these transformational titles to read like the leaders do and share them with your teammates. Read more insights from our BrokerPulse surveys.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

virtual-reality
10 ways to use virtual reality technology in your real estate business HW+

VR homes have revolutionized the way properties are showcased, offering unparalleled interactive virtual tours.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please