21 podcasts mortgage professionals should be learning from

Mortgage Marketing Radio is a weekly podcast that covers “truth in mortgage marketing,” with interviews with top producers.

Host Carl White, founder of The Mortgage Marketing Animals loan officer coaching program, shares insights for loan officers on how to close more while working less.

Host Phil Treadwell and industry experts share their experiences and advice on how to build more modern and relevant business.

The Loan Officer Leadership Podcast offers strategy and tools to help LOs grow their business and leadership, with the goal of helping them close more loans in less time.

The Housing News podcast, hosted by Clayton Collins, explores the most important topics happening in mortgage, real estate and fintech each week.

In 10 minutes or less, host Ryan Wiley answers listener questions about building a business and scaling to 10+ loans a month.

This podcast not only includes episodes geared specifically toward mortgage professionals, but also features content on personal finance, career advice, sales training, business mentorship and more.

Mortgage Connects features interviews with top mortgage professionals and thought leaders across the industry, bringing the audience views on critical industry developments and insights on what lies ahead.

On each episode of Clear to Close, industry thought leaders and seasoned mortgage professionals dig deep into topics impacting mortgage and real estate professionals.

Hosted by Sarah Wheeler, HousingWire Daily takes a deeper dive into the mortgage, real estate and fintech articles reported across HW Media.

Host Jen Du Plessis encourages listeners to “Stop Talking. Take Action. Get Results.” while covering personal and professional growth for mortgage and real estate professionals.

Hosted by Jon Maddux, the Million Dollar Mortgage Experience podcast provides professional insights to help LOs develop the skills, mindset and ideas required to succeed in the super jumbo, non-QM space.

Host Doren Aldana, founder of MortgageMarketingCoach.com, shares what it takes to build a thriving mortgage business.

Every two weeks, the Accord Mortgages Growth Series podcast gives listeners access to top tips from industry experts and mortgage brokers on a variety of topics, including market issues, PR, recruitment and more.

Next Level Loan Officers brings listeners in-depth conversations with the top mortgage team leaders, executives and branch managers in the country, as well as mastermind sessions with influential coaches, consultants, experts and speakers.

Mortgage veteran David Lykken and Jack Nunnery, now retired after 38 years in mortgage banking, host this weekly podcast that includes MBA Mortgage Minute, a Macro Market Update, a Legislative Update and Tech Update segments.

Hosts Mike Cardascia and Erica Homefield share new mortgage marketing tips and business development strategies to help LOs increase their database and loan production.

Frank Garay, who also hosts The Breakfast Club with Mortgage Marketing Animals, discusses “the latest and greatest gizmos, gadgets and more that top loan officers are using”.

Host Tim Davis offers mortgage tips in 3 minutes or less for loan officers who want to grow their business and gain more referrals.

Lending Forward brings listeners “raw stories from real people in the mortgage industry,” covering lending, forward thinking and lessons learned.

Luke Shankula shares everything a modern loan officer needs to thrive in the industry today, telling the stories of “loan officers who have adapted and transformed their business models to dominate in this digital era.”