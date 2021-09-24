The latest economic and policy trends facing mortgage servicers
Join this webinar for an in-depth roundtable discussion on economic and policy trends impacting servicers as well as a look ahead at strategies servicers should employ in the next year.

2021 RealTrends Brokerage Compensation Report
For the study, RealTrends surveyed all the firms on the 2021 RealTrends 500 and Nation’s Best rankings, asking for annual compensation data for the 2020 calendar year.

Steve Murray on the importance of protecting property rights
In this episode, Steve Murray, RealTrends advisor and industry stalwart, discusses some of the issues facing private property rights, including how a case in Germany could potentially affect U.S. legislation.

Lenders, it’s time to consider offering non-QM products
The non-QM market is making a comeback following a pause in 2020. As lenders rush to implement, Angel Oak is helping them adopt these new lending products.

2021 Tech Trendsetters nominations are closing soon!

Each year, HousingWire selects 50 of the most impactful and innovative technology leaders serving the housing economy. For the third year in a row, the Tech Trendsetters award program recognizes the people who drive innovation for their mortgage and real estate clients.

Honorees include product and technology leaders from across the industry who have played an integral role in bringing innovative solutions to market for housing industry clients.

Want more information about the program? Click here for program FAQs and check out the list of winners from previous years below:

Have someone in mind? Nominate them for today before it’s too late!

justice lawyer / judge gavel working with legal documents in a court room
Ex-loanDepot COO: Tony Hsieh cut corners to boost volume

The suit, filed by former COO Tammy Richards, accuses loanDepot CEO Anthony Hsieh of ordering the sales team to “trust [their] borrowers” and close loans, disregarding proper underwriting etiquette. 

Sep 23, 2021 By and

yellow safety helmet on workplace desk with construction worker team hands shaking greeting start up plan new project contract in office center at construction site, partnership and contractor concept
New home sales rise for second consecutive month

Regionally, on a year-to-date basis, new home sales fell 1.0% in the Northeast and 2.3% in the West, but rose 4.4% in the Midwest and 4.5% in the South.

Sep 24, 2021 By

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

