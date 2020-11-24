Mike Fratantoni on the MBA’s mortgage market outlook
Mike Fratantoni on the MBA’s mortgage market outlook

Fratantoni discusses the MBA's November forecast, which includes revised estimates for Q3 and Q4, as well as predictions for next year’s purchase market.

Fannie, Freddie conforming loan limits increase for 2021
Fannie, Freddie conforming loan limits increase for 2021

The increase is up 7.5% from 2020’s limit of $510,400 and marks the fifth consecutive year of increases.

Buying a home in a competitive market
Buying a home in a competitive market

We couldn’t be more thrilled about interviewing a real estate agent for the second episode of Girlfunds, a show where we give you our two cents on money.

Building the one-touch digital mortgage
Building the one-touch digital mortgage

As Katherine Campbell drives toward a one-touch mortgage, she’s taking time to share what she has learned along the way.

Awards

Introducing the HousingWire 2020 Tech Trendsetters

The industry's top 50 technology experts

Tech-Trendsetters-2020

This year’s 2020 list of Housingwire Tech Trendsetters certainly earned their status as the housing industry was met with incredible challenges and new opportunities.  

This diverse group of tech professionals helped to bring about the long-awaited modernization of the housing industry. Some would even say that it’s tech trendsetters like these who have helped to not only stabilize, but propel the housing economy even in the worst of circumstances. Navigating through stay-at-home orders, rising unemployment and record low interest rates, these tech professionals drove forward the tech solutions that not only helped the housing market stay afloat but drove it to flourish. 

Many of this year’s winners stepped forward to navigate the “new normal” as COVID-19 hit last spring. One of the 2020 Tech Trendsetters, Kallol Das worked quickly to shift digital lending tech provider Blend’s product roadmap to its rapidly-changing client needs. Within 72 hours, Blend developed a digital portal with M&T Bank to enable lenders to accept Paycheck Protection Program applications from small businesses through the CARES Act. Blend’s platform funded nearly 100% of the requests received, assisting 718,000 employees in the U.S.

This year’s list also included Housingwire’s first “internal callout,” recognizing FinLedger’s Managing Editor, Mary Ann Azevedo. Azevedo began her role in August 2020 and has since built a team of fintech journalists to keep the industry up-to-date on timely fintech topics like banktech, insurtech, proptech and payments.

These Tech Trendsetters earned their way on the list with their blood sweat and tears and helped keep the housing market afloat during a chaotic time.

This is an HW+ preview of our 2020 Tech Trendsetters, full winner profiles will be published on December 1st. 

The rest of this content is for HW+ members. Join today with an HW+ Membership! Already a member? log in

HW+ includes weekly long-form digital content, HousingWire Magazine, access to HousingStack, and free admission to all HousingWire virtual events.

Get $75 off your initial membership with coupon code “intro75”.

Most Popular Articles

California Flag
How will California’s Proposition 19 impact property taxes?

The passing of Prop 19 in California means a windfall for the state – but at the expense of higher property taxes for some residents.

Nov 19, 2020 By

Latest Articles

Seattle at sunset
Will a second lockdown cool off the red-hot Seattle housing market?

A November study from Lombardo Homes found that Seattle was the most competitive market in the country, with 71% of homes selling in under two weeks and the average time on the market was about 10 days.

Nov 24, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please