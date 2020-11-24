Introducing the HousingWire 2020 Tech Trendsetters

This year’s 2020 list of Housingwire Tech Trendsetters certainly earned their status as the housing industry was met with incredible challenges and new opportunities.

This diverse group of tech professionals helped to bring about the long-awaited modernization of the housing industry. Some would even say that it’s tech trendsetters like these who have helped to not only stabilize, but propel the housing economy even in the worst of circumstances. Navigating through stay-at-home orders, rising unemployment and record low interest rates, these tech professionals drove forward the tech solutions that not only helped the housing market stay afloat but drove it to flourish.

Many of this year’s winners stepped forward to navigate the “new normal” as COVID-19 hit last spring. One of the 2020 Tech Trendsetters, Kallol Das worked quickly to shift digital lending tech provider Blend’s product roadmap to its rapidly-changing client needs. Within 72 hours, Blend developed a digital portal with M&T Bank to enable lenders to accept Paycheck Protection Program applications from small businesses through the CARES Act. Blend’s platform funded nearly 100% of the requests received, assisting 718,000 employees in the U.S.

This year’s list also included Housingwire’s first “internal callout,” recognizing FinLedger’s Managing Editor, Mary Ann Azevedo. Azevedo began her role in August 2020 and has since built a team of fintech journalists to keep the industry up-to-date on timely fintech topics like banktech, insurtech, proptech and payments.

These Tech Trendsetters earned their way on the list with their blood sweat and tears and helped keep the housing market afloat during a chaotic time.

This is an HW+ preview of our 2020 Tech Trendsetters, full winner profiles will be published on December 1st.