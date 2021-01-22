Adam Constantine on MLK Jr.’s impact on housing equality
Adam Constantine on MLK Jr.’s impact on housing equality

During the interview, Constantine explains why the industry needs to focus on evoking intentional change rather than launching lackluster initiatives.

Navigating capacity concerns amidst record-high volumes
Navigating capacity concerns amidst record-high volumes

High loan volumes continues to loom large in the new year, making the “one-stop-shop” approach to the servicing and lending process even more appealing.

Amid record-high origination volumes, mortgage fraud risk is down
Amid record-high origination volumes, mortgage fraud risk is down

CoreLogic's recently released Mortgage Fraud Report is the industry standard for nationwide fraud monitoring and analysis. Read the findings here.

How student loan debt impact homeownership
How student loan debt impact homeownership

Student loan expert Catalina Kaiyoorawongs shares her practical and tangible advice for people who feel overwhelmed by their student loan debt.

Mortgage

2020 ends with 3.4 million loans in delinquency

But Black Knight report shows delinquency rate is at the lowest level since April

The final delinquency tally for December is in, with data revealing that by year’s end, 1.54 million more delinquent and 1.7 million more seriously delinquent mortgages were reported than at the start of 2020, according to a report from Black Knight. With nearly 2 million extra overdue loans in the pipe, that’s approximately 3.4 million loans in total at December’s end.

Overall, the data analytics company estimates a more than 250% increase in 90-day default activity year-over-year.

Despite this massive jump from years prior, the national delinquency rate did manage to show modest improvement in December – dropping for the seventh consecutive month to 6.08%, and the lowest level since April.

Serious delinquencies also fell to 2.15 million from 2.19 million the month prior, but remained a looming reminder of the the challenges facing the market in 2021, Black Knight said.

In the meantime, federal policy on forbearances and foreclosure moratoria pushed foreclosure starts and sales to record lows. Year-over-year starts fell 67% in 2020, and with just 40,000 completions, the year also saw a 70% decline in foreclosure sales from 2019.

However, Andy Walden, director of market research at Black Knight, said there are still a lot of unknowns as far as the cascading policies homeowners are currently protecting themselves with.

In President Biden’s Jan. 14 American Rescue Plan, he proposed an extension of the federal eviction moratorium to Sept. 30. On his first day in office on Wednesday, Biden signed an executive order that would push the moratorium to at least March 30, and on Thursday, the Department of Housing and Urban Development confirmed the extension.

“It’s something that’s going to need to be dealt with at some time. The nice part about having foreclosure moratoriums extend beyond the forbearance protections is that there are 2.7 million homeowners in forbearance right now and there’s a huge unknown of the percentage of those homeowners that are able to go back to performing,” Walden said.

In having those foreclosure protections extend beyond forbearance, Walden noted it will be easier to track and understand the data coming out of those forbearance expirations — whether it be loans going through various waterfalls, how many are back on track, how many need to be modified and so forth.

“More data dovetails more policy decisions,” Walden said.

The end of forbearance isn’t in sight just yet. The FHFA has not currently set an end date for its temporary COVID-19 forbearance policy, and the FHA announced on Dec. 21 that it was extending it’s deadline for single-family borrowers to request initial forbearance through Feb. 28. 

Biden’s rescue plan features an extension of initial requests for forbearance to Sept. 30, but the proposed extension has yet to be passed.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

U.S. Treasury HW+
Prepare for the rise in mortgage rates

Economists offer their takes on how high mortgage rates will climb, how lenders will respond and what impact this will have on the housing market. HW+ Premium Content

Jan 18, 2021 By

Latest Articles

UWM Building Image (1)
United Wholesale Mortgage makes public debut

United Wholesale Mortgage’s debut caps a wild six months for IMBs across America, in which a dozen large or mid-sized firms revealed plans to go public.

Jan 22, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please