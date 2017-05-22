Lending The Ticker

Supreme Lending expands territory in Southwest

Opens new branch in Denver

May 22, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
Supreme Lending, a nationwide mortgage lender, expanded its territory in the Southwest with its new branch opening in Denver, Colorado.

The new branch will service borrowers throughout the state of Colorado, and will be led by industry veteran Carlos Ruiz.

But the expansion is far from over. The company intends to continue expanding its Southwest territory in California and New Jersey this year.

Ruiz, pictured below, brings 25 years of mortgage industry experience to his new position, and holds knowledge in government, conventional, non-conforming and jumbo mortgage products.

“My job is to help borrowers choose the best loan program based on their unique needs, goals and financial situations, that includes interest rates, but it also includes much more,” Ruiz said. “If a loan officer is looking strictly at rates, he’s probably doing his borrower a huge disservice.”

Carlos Ruiz

Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

