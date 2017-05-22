Supreme Lending expands territory in Southwest

Supreme Lending, a nationwide mortgage lender, expanded its territory in the Southwest with its new branch opening in Denver, Colorado.

The new branch will service borrowers throughout the state of Colorado, and will be led by industry veteran Carlos Ruiz.

But the expansion is far from over. The company intends to continue expanding its Southwest territory in California and New Jersey this year.

Ruiz, pictured below, brings 25 years of mortgage industry experience to his new position, and holds knowledge in government, conventional, non-conforming and jumbo mortgage products.

“My job is to help borrowers choose the best loan program based on their unique needs, goals and financial situations, that includes interest rates, but it also includes much more,” Ruiz said. “If a loan officer is looking strictly at rates, he’s probably doing his borrower a huge disservice.”