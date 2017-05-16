Investments Lending Real Estate Servicing

Hackers reportedly steal "millions" of email addresses from DocuSign

Do not open suspicious emails

May 16, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Cyber security DocuSign Hacker mortgage hacker
lock security

DocuSign confirmed on Tuesday that a malicious third party had gained temporary access to a separate, non-core system to steal possibly more than 100 million email addresses.

According to an article in Forbes by Lee Matthews, in an update on its website, DocuSign reported an uptick in targeted spam campaigns abusing the company's branding, launching an investigation.

The company found hackers gained temporary access to a separate, non-core system that allows it to communicate service-related announcements to users via email.

However, DocuSign confirmed that DocuSign’s core eSignature service, envelopes and customer documents remain secure.

DocuSign stated in its update that only email addresses were accessed; no names, physical addresses, passwords, social security numbers, credit card data or other information was accessed. No content or any customer documents sent through DocuSign’s eSignature system was accessed.

DocuSign digitizes the signature process and is commonly used in the mortgage finance process. It also gives special pricing for members of the National Association of Realtors and California mortgage professionals.

The attack even reached as far as HousingWire, with this reporter noticing a suspicious email branded by DocuSign on Tuesday, asking for special attention on a construction project. That email was promptly deleted.

DocuSign stated it took “immediate action to prohibit unauthorized access to this system, we have put further security controls in place, and are working with law enforcement agencies.”

It also emphasized that out of an abundance of caution as a trusted brand and to protect people from any further phishing attacks against their email, they’re alerting people and recommend taking the following steps to ensure the security of their email and systems:

  • Delete any emails with the subject line, “Completed: [domain name]  – Wire transfer for recipient-name Document Ready for Signature” and “Completed [domain name/email address] – Accounting Invoice [Number] Document Ready for Signature”. These emails are not from DocuSign. They were sent by a malicious third party and contain a link to malware spam.
  • Forward any suspicious emails related to DocuSign to spam@docusign.com, and then delete them from your computer. They may appear suspicious because you don’t recognize the sender, weren’t expecting a document to sign, contain misspellings (like “docusgn.com” without an ‘i’ or @docus.com), contain an attachment, or direct you to a link that starts with anything other than https://www.docusign.com or https://www.docusign.net.
  • Ensure your anti-virus software is enabled and up to date.
  • Review our whitepaper on phishing available at https://trust.docusign.com/static/downloads/Combating_Phishing_WP_05082017.pdf 

This, unfortunately, isn’t the first time the industry has dealt with a massive hacker attack. Late last year, hacked email and password data for more than 68 million Dropbox users was up for sale in the darknet marketplace. 

Reprints

Related Articles

Bay Area consumers alerted to outbreak of hackers stealing mortgage funds

Home Depot hackers also stole 53 million emails

Mortgage company president charged with stealing $3 million from Ginnie Mae

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

You've been warned: CFPB puts Realtors, lenders on RESPA violation watch

Trulia: Here's the impact of Trump's tax reform plan on the housing market

Homeowners keep getting better at paying their mortgage

What does the renewed CFPB RESPA investigation into Zillow mean for our industry?

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
May 2017

Secondary market forecast

About a week before the November 2016 election, the U.S. Treasury market started to move lower. The cause of this increase in yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was not fear of an interest rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee or the specter of higher inflation. No, the outlier event that shook the financial world out of years of torpor was a commercial real estate developer named Donald John Trump.

Commentary

Reimagining mortgages from a consumer perspective

Andy Pollock
Andy Pollock
 Lending
The time has come for internal workflows to be reimagined or all we’ll end up with is a shiny new chassis with a traditional, manual, cobbled-together process under the hood. I’m talking about the elements that make or break a mortgage transaction, such as valuations, investor requirements and reviews, compliance, surprises at the closing table, paper-based payment systems, onboarding, and the list goes on and on. 