Kushner Companies skipping out on Chinese property investment event

Kushner Companies, the company owned by the family of senior White House aide Jarod Kushner, announced it won’t be attending the investor event in China this weekend, according to an article on CNBC.

The event will be seeking money from Chinese investors in exchange for U.S. immigration visas, according to the article.

From the article:

According to marketing materials from one of the organizers of the roadshow, sales events for the project are scheduled in the southern cities of Shenzhen on Saturday and Guangzhou on Sunday. "No one from Kushner Companies will be in China this weekend," James Yolles, spokesman for the firm, said.

Last weekend, the company came under fire after it appeared to use its connection to the white house to raise money for its planned luxury apartment complex. The promotional materials for the event casually name-dropped Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, promoting the highlighted speaker, Nicole Kushner Meyer, as his sister.

The company quickly apologized, saying it was not the company’s intention to use the connection.

“In the course of discussing this project and the firm's history with potential investors, Ms. Meyer wanted to make clear that her brother had stepped away from the company in January and has nothing to do with this project,” a company spokesperson said. “Kushner Companies apologizes if that mention of her brother was in any way interpreted as an attempt to lure investors. That was not Ms. Meyer's intention.”

But now, it appears the company is backing away from the situation altogether as it choses not to attend this weekend’s events.