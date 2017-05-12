Investments Real Estate The Ticker

Kushner Companies skipping out on Chinese property investment event

Event exchanges investment for U.S. visas

May 12, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Chinese Investors immigration visas Kushner Companies property investment
china

Kushner Companies, the company owned by the family of senior White House aide Jarod Kushner, announced it won’t be attending the investor event in China this weekend, according to an article on CNBC.

The event will be seeking money from Chinese investors in exchange for U.S. immigration visas, according to the article.

From the article:

According to marketing materials from one of the organizers of the roadshow, sales events for the project are scheduled in the southern cities of Shenzhen on Saturday and Guangzhou on Sunday.

"No one from Kushner Companies will be in China this weekend," James Yolles, spokesman for the firm, said.

Last weekend, the company came under fire after it appeared to use its connection to the white house to raise money for its planned luxury apartment complex. The promotional materials for the event casually name-dropped Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, promoting the highlighted speaker, Nicole Kushner Meyer, as his sister.

The company quickly apologized, saying it was not the company’s intention to use the connection.

“In the course of discussing this project and the firm's history with potential investors, Ms. Meyer wanted to make clear that her brother had stepped away from the company in January and has nothing to do with this project,” a company spokesperson said. “Kushner Companies apologizes if that mention of her brother was in any way interpreted as an attempt to lure investors. That was not Ms. Meyer's intention.”

But now, it appears the company is backing away from the situation altogether as it choses not to attend this weekend’s events.

Source: CNBC
Reprints

Related Articles

Kushner family tells Chinese property investors: Welcome to America

Chinese investments in U.S. housing set to double

ATTOM names states with highest property tax rates

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Urban Institute explains real reason for housing crisis

Amazon to use Seattle office space for new homeless shelter

More and more Americans think they are due for a raise

They're back: Wells Fargo prepares to issue private-label mortgage bonds

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
May 2017

Secondary market forecast

About a week before the November 2016 election, the U.S. Treasury market started to move lower. The cause of this increase in yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was not fear of an interest rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee or the specter of higher inflation. No, the outlier event that shook the financial world out of years of torpor was a commercial real estate developer named Donald John Trump.

Commentary

Reimagining mortgages from a consumer perspective

Andy Pollock
Andy Pollock
 Lending
The time has come for internal workflows to be reimagined or all we’ll end up with is a shiny new chassis with a traditional, manual, cobbled-together process under the hood. I’m talking about the elements that make or break a mortgage transaction, such as valuations, investor requirements and reviews, compliance, surprises at the closing table, paper-based payment systems, onboarding, and the list goes on and on. 